Friday, May 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be playing against each other for first time this season. Check PBKS vs RR live streaming details.

Live Streaming Of PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head
Punjab Kings have won 5 and lost as many games in IPL 2022. Check PBKS vs RR live streaming details. Twitter/@PunjabKingsIPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 May 2022 4:33 pm

Buoyed by a win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings face Rajasthan Royals in the 52nd match of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in the day game on Saturday. On the other hand, Rajasthan come into the game on the back of two consecutive defeats. Both the sides would look to sort out their batting woes when they face each other.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Match Odds

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the PBKS vs RR live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 3:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Punjab Kings: The Mayank Agarwal-led side will look to continue its winning form. They will be high on confidence after defeating table-toppers Gujarat Titans in the preceding game. Kagiso Rabada has been among wickets for the side, while Arshdeep Singh has done well to choke the batsmen for runs. The likes of Sandeep Sharma and Rishi Dhawan have also been impressive. In batting, Jonny Bairstow is still struggling for his form, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa continues to play crucial cameos for the team. Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone got runs under their belt in the previous game, but a power-packed batting top-order means that skipper Agarwal had to demote himself.

Related stories

IPL 2022 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: GT, LSG Almost There, Can CSK, KKR Make Last-Four Stage?

GT Vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Punjab Kings Clip Gujarat Titans Wings

RR Vs MI, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Pip Rajasthan Royals To Clinch 1st Win On Rohit Sharma's Birthday

Rajasthan Royals: The side has lost two consecutive matches. Batting has been their main concern. While Jos Buttler continued his red-hot form, Devdutt Padikkal failed to live up to the expectations. Sanju Samson hit a fifty in the side’s most recent loss against Kolkata Knight Riders, but it came really slow. Additionally, the side also needs to give a proper batting position to Shimron Hetmyer. In the bowling front, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal have been really impressive, while the likes of Prasidh Krishna and Ravichandran Ashwin have ebbed and flowed.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have played 23 matches against each other so far. Rajasthan have won 13 of them, while Punjab won 10. They will be facing each other for the first time in IPL 2022.

VENUE AND PITCH

PBKS and RR play their IPL 2022 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The surface at the venue has helped batting. In the last two games at the venue, team batting first has won one game and team batting second has won another.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals Shikhar Dhawan Mayank Agarwal Liam Livingstone Yuzvendra Chahal Sanju Samson Jos Buttler
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read