Live Streaming Of PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

With an aim to stay alive in the playoff race, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals face each other in the 64th match of IPL 2022 on Monday. Both the sides have 12 points each from as many games, however, a better net run rate helps DC stay two spots above PBKS in table.

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the PBKS vs DC live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST.

TEAM NEWS

Punjab Kings: The side possesses a powerful batting line-up consisting the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Mayank Agarwal. What would please them the most is Bairstow’s recent form (66 off 29). While their Kagiso Rabada is the highest wicket-taker among pacers in IPL 2022, Arshdeep Singh has been a gem. However, the side must be expecting a better performance from spinner Rahul Chahar, who has leaked runs this season.

Delhi Capitals: While David Warner continues his red-hot form, DC are yet to find his partner as both Srikar Bharat and Mandeep Singh, who have opened the innings in absence of Prithvi Shaw, have failed to impress. Meanwhile, Shaw has been discharged from hospital but it is unknown if he is match-fit. Among the positives, DC would be happy with the all-round performance of Mitchell Marsh in the preceding game against Rajasthan Royals. Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell’s roles are also going to be crucial for the side. On the bowling front, Shardul Thakur continues to be the weak link of DC attack, while Chetan Sakariya will be confident due to his recent performance (2/23).

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have played 29 matches against each other. PBKS have won 15 of them while DC have won 14. When the two teams met in the first leg of IPL 2022, Delhi had defeated Punjab by nine wickets.

VENUE AND PITCH

PBKS and DC play their IPL 2022 match at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. In the recent three games at the venue, teams batting first have won two games. The surface offers help to both batters and bowlers.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Srikar Bharat/Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje