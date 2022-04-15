Live Streaming Of Manchester City Vs Liverpool, FA Cup Semi-final: When And Where To Watch Live

Days after their thrilling 2-2 draw in the English Premier League, Manchester City and Liverpool clash at Wembley Stadium on Saturday for a place in the FA Cup final. The match will be telecast live on TV and fans can also stream Manchester City vs Liverpool football match online. In the second semi-final, Chelsea meet Crystal Palace on Sunday. (More Football News)

Both Manchester City and Liverpool have booked UEFA Champions League semi-final spots in the mid-week. City survived a brutal second leg against Atletico Madrid while Liverpool escaped unscathed against Benfica despite a high-scoring draw.

On Sunday (April 10), at Etihad Stadium, Manchester City and Liverpool were happy to play out a draw and share the spoils. But at Wembley, one club will emerge victorious. And don't be surprised if their FA Cup semi-final goes the extra mile of extra time or even a penalty shoot-out. This fixture has become probably the biggest in club football in recent times, even eclipsing El Classico.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are eyeing a treble (Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup), while Jurgen Klopp's Reds, having already won the League Cup, can still complete a quadruple. Liverpool trail City by one point with seven matches to go in the league, and play Villarreal in a two-legged Champions League semi-final tie. City face Real Madrid in their own continental semis.

Team News

After the 1-1 draw at Wanda Metropolitano, which witnessed some ugly scenes towards the end, Guardiola said that City ar "in big trouble" due to injuries. Both Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker were forced off, and Phil Foden carried on with a bandaged head.

Liverpool are relatively in a safer space here. Klopp rested most of his key players in their 3-3 draw with Benfica at Anfield.

Manchester are on a ten-match unbeaten run and have lost only once since the turn of the year. Liverpool have also lost only once in 2022, and the draw at Etihad was the first time they dropped points in 11 league games.

When is Manchester City vs Liverpool, FA Cup semi-final match?

Manchester City vs Liverpool, FA Cup semi-final match is on April 16 (Saturday) at Wembley Stadium, London. Kick-off time is 8:00 PM IST/3:30 PM local.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool, FA Cup semi-final match?

In India, Manchester City vs Liverpool, FA Cup semi-final match will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2/HD. Live streaming of Manchester City vs Liverpool will be available on SonyLiv and JioTV.

Check global TV listings HERE:

Manchester City vs Liverpool, head-to-head

In all competitions, Liverpool lead Manchester City 88-48 with 51 draws. In FA Cup, Liverpool lead 3-2, with two draws.

At Wembley as a neutral venue, Manchester City and Liverpool have met two times -- 2016 League Cup final won by City and 2019 Community Shield, also won by City.

FA Cup Records

Liverpool have won FA Cup seven times in 14 final appearances. They last lifted the trophy in 2006. Their last final appearance was in 2012, against Chelsea.

Manchester City have played FA Cup final 11 times, winning six with the last victory coming in 2019, against Watford. Their last final defeat was against Wigan Athletic, in 2013.

Arsenal remain the most successful team in FA Cup with 14 wins in 21 finals.

Likely Starting XIs

Manchester City : Ederson; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish.