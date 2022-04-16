Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace, FA Cup Semi-final: When And Where To Watch Live

European champions Chelsea are out of the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League reckoning, but Thomas Tuchel's Blues can still lift a big domestic trophy. All they need to do is beat Crystal Palace on Sunday and then the winners of Saturday's Manchester City vs Liverpool clash. Now, three massive matches to decide the FA Cup 2021–22 winners. The final is scheduled for May 14. All the matches will be broadcast live on TV and fans can also stream online. (More Football News)

For the uninitiated, FA Cup is the oldest running football tournament in the world and it's massive in the English football calendar. This is the second biggest trophy in England after the Premier League. Arsenal are the most successful side, winning it 14 times after making 21 finals. Manchester United are second, with 12 wins in 20 finals. Chelsea are third with eight titles, and they are looking to make the final for a 16th time.

Liverpool and Manchester City have also won seven and six times respectively; while Crytal Palace (1990 and 2016) are one of the four teams to have failed to win the FA Cup after making at least two finals. Leicester City were the defending champions. They defeated Chelsea in the 2020-21 final. Leicester were eliminated by Nottingham Forest in the fourth round.

Chelsea, despite their off-field issues, are having a spell of good runs. They put six past Southampton in the Premier League, then visited Santiago Bernabeu and scored three against Real Madrid to almost script probably their most fascinating fightback in the Champions League. Now, their eyes are firmly on the 'Challenge Trophy'. Well, they have a very close affinity. Four finals in the last five seasons, and losing the last two.

This will be the third meeting between Chelsea and Crystal Palace this season, after the two league encounters. Chelsea have won both the matches, completing a league double over their London rivals. Also, Chelsea have won the last nine matches against the Eagles. But this is a golden chance for Patrick Vieira's Palace to finally lift the trophy. They have shown the gumption to take on the biggest clubs -- taking four points off Manchester City, and beating both London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal in the league.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, head-to-head record

Chelsea lead Crystal Palace 33-12 in the head-to-head records. 15 matches have ended in draws. The last time Palace beat Chelsea was on October 14, 2017 in Premier League. Cesar Azpilicueta opened the scoring with an own goal, then Tiemoue Bakayoko levelled for the Blues. But Wilfried Zaha got the winner at Selhurst Park.

This will be their first meeting in FA Cup in 46 years. Chelsea beat Palace 3-2 in their last FA Cup meeting on February 14, 1976.

When is Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, FA Cup semi-final match?

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, FA Cup semi-final match is on April 17 (Sunday) at Wembley Stadium, London. Kick-off time is 9:00 PM IST/4:30 PM local.

How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, FA Cup semi-final match?

In India, Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, FA Cup semi-final match will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2/HD. Live streaming of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace will be available on SonyLiv and JioTV.

Team News

Chelsea will be without Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi, while Crystal Palace will miss Conor Gallagher who is cup-tied.

Likely Starting XIs

Chelsea : Edouard Mendy; Ceasr Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Mason Mount, Timo Werner; Kai Havertz.