Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch Spain Vs Germany, Group E Football Match Live

Spain are riding high on confidence after the 7-0 win Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

Germany have a date with destiny at the Al Bayt Stadium as they take on Spain in an encounter that will decide their fate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Japan sent shockwaves across the world when they defeated four time world champions Germany in the first game of the group stage. The Germans need to avoid defeat at all costs just to stay alive in the tournament. (More Football News)

Hansi Flick’s side will face Spain who put seven past Costa Rica in a free flowing display that was pleasing to the eye. Luis Enrique’s side will be riding high on confidence as they cruise past Costa Rica and a win here would ensure their progress to the round of 16 stage.

As for the Germans, even a draw puts them in a precarious situation for qualification, which means that they are at the risk of direct elimination in group stage for second straight world cup.

The 2014 World Cup winners, entered the 2018 tournament as one of the favourites but failed to progress to the knockout stages of the tournament. In fact, they finished last in their group, losing to Mexico and South Korea and managing just two goals in the 3 group games.

Germany will want to avoid a similar fate in this edition of the world cup.

In order to remain alive, defeating Luis Enrique’s mighty Spain is the only way and Germans surely have the pedigree to stop the Spaniards but can they knit the idea together and execute it to perfection to stop one of the favourites?

Spain’s midfield lead by Pedri and Gavi has been doing wonders for La Roja and in its truest of sense is the driving force of the team. Jordi Alba has also been in fine form, making darting runs forward from the left flank.

Germany have their work cut out but with the talent and experience at disposal, they do have enough in their tank to initiate a strong comeback in the tournament. The first obstacle in the way of a comeback remains Spain.

When And Where To Watch Spain Vs Germany Live In India?

Viacom18 Media, owned by Reliance Industries have the telecasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Viewers from India can catch the live action on Sports18 channel. One can also stream in regional languages. The game can also be streamed on the JioCinema app. Spain Vs Germany will kick off at 12:30 AM IST (28th November 2022).

Predicted Lineups:

Spain: Unai Simon (GK), Cesar Azpilicueta, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo.

Germany: Manuel Neuer (GK), Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz.

