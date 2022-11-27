Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch Spain Vs Germany, Group E Football Match Live

Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
27 Nov | 15:30 pm
japan
Japan
costa rica
Costa Rica
27 Nov | 18:30 pm
belgium
Belgium
morocco
Morocco
27 Nov | 21:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
canada
Canada
28 Nov | 00:30 am
spain
Spain
germany
Germany
28 Nov | 15:30 pm
cameroon
Cameroon
serbia
Serbia
28 Nov | 18:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
ghana
Ghana
28 Nov | 21:30 pm
brazil
Brazil
switzerland
Switzerland
29 Nov | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
uruguay
Uruguay
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
ecuador
Ecuador
senegal
Senegal
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
qatar
Qatar
30 Nov | 00:30 am
iran
Iran
usa
USA
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 4
Ecuador 2 1 1 0 2 4
Senegal 2 1 0 1 0 3
Qatar 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 2 1 1 0 4 4
Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3
USA 2 0 2 0 0 2
Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Poland 2 1 1 0 2 4
Argentina 2 1 0 1 1 3
Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Mexico 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 2 2 0 0 4 6
Australia 2 1 0 1 -2 3
Denmark 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Tunisia 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 1 1 0 0 7 3
Japan 1 1 0 0 1 3
Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Costa Rica 1 0 1 -7 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 3
Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1
Canada 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 3
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Serbia 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 1 1 0 0 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1
Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1
Ghana 1 0 0 1 -1 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
0
uruguay
South Korea
0
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
3
portugal
Ghana
2
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
2
brazil
Serbia
0
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
0
wales
Iran
2
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
1
qatar
Senegal
3
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
1
netherlands
Ecuador
1
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
0
england
USA
0
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
0
tunisia
Australia
1
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
2
poland
Saudi Arabia
0
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
2
france
Denmark
1
27 Nov | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
2
argentina
Mexico
0

Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch Spain Vs Germany, Group E Football Match Live

Germany face Spain in a do-or-die game as a loss will essentially knock them out of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Spain are riding high on confidence after the 7-0 win
Spain are riding high on confidence after the 7-0 win Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
img
Parth Jhaveri
UPDATED 27 Nov 2022 1:20 pm

Germany have a date with destiny at the Al Bayt Stadium as they take on Spain in an encounter that will decide their fate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Japan sent shockwaves across the world when they defeated four time world champions Germany in the first game of the group stage. The Germans need to avoid defeat at all costs just to stay alive in the tournament. (More Football News)

Hansi Flick’s side will face Spain who put seven past Costa Rica in a free flowing display that was pleasing to the eye. Luis Enrique’s side will be riding high on confidence as they cruise past Costa Rica and a win here would ensure their progress to the round of 16 stage.

As for the Germans, even a draw puts them in a precarious situation for qualification, which means that they are at the risk of direct elimination in group stage for second straight world cup.

The 2014 World Cup winners, entered the 2018 tournament as one of the favourites but failed to progress to the knockout stages of the tournament. In fact, they finished last in their group, losing to Mexico and South Korea and managing just two goals in the 3 group games.
Germany will want to avoid a similar fate in this edition of the world cup.

In order to remain alive, defeating Luis Enrique’s mighty Spain is the only way and Germans surely have the pedigree to stop the Spaniards but can they knit the idea together and execute it to perfection to stop one of the favourites?

Spain’s midfield lead by Pedri and Gavi has been doing wonders for La Roja and in its truest of sense is the driving force of the team. Jordi Alba has also been in fine form, making darting runs forward from the left flank.

Germany have their work cut out but with the talent and experience at disposal, they do have enough in their tank to initiate a strong comeback in the tournament. The first obstacle in the way of a comeback remains Spain.

When And Where To Watch Spain Vs Germany Live In India?

Viacom18 Media, owned by Reliance Industries have the telecasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Viewers from India can catch the live action on Sports18 channel. One can also stream in regional languages. The game can also be streamed on the JioCinema app. Spain Vs Germany will kick off at 12:30 AM IST (28th November 2022).

Predicted Lineups:

Spain: Unai Simon (GK), Cesar Azpilicueta, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo.

Germany: Manuel Neuer (GK), Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz.  
 

Tags
Sports Fifa FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Football Spain National Football Team Germany National Football Team Luis Enrique Hansi Flick Pedri GAVI Jordi Alba Kai Havertz Serge Gnabry
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kevin de Bruyne, Belgium Need Second Chance To Impress At Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina Vs Mexico Preview: Lionel Messi Under Pressure To Deliver Against Mexico

FIFA World Cup 2022: Diego Maradona's Absence 'Strange' For Lionel Messi, Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2022: USA Frustrates England With A 0-0 Draw

England Plays At World Cup Today, Are You Properly Insured Should You Get Caught In A Brawl?

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands, Ecuador Play Out A Gruelling Draw

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar Ruled Out Of Switzerland Match, To Remain With Squad For Treatment

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar Virtually Knocked Out After 1-3 Loss To Senegal

FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia Look To Cause Another Upset

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022, Spain Vs Germany Preview:...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar Shows His Swollen...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi Inspires...