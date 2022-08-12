Live Streaming Of English Premier League 2022-23: Watch Brentford Vs Manchester United Match Live

After suffering a shock defeat against Brighton on the English Premier League 2022-23 opening day, Manchester United would be looking to get their season back on track against Brentford on Saturday. (More Football News)

United slumped to a 2-1 loss against Brighton at Old Trafford in Erik ten Hag’s first Premier League game in charge, dispelling any notion that the Dutch coach could provide an instant fix to the many issues that plagued the team last season.

Manchester United looked vulnerable in defence and toothless in attack until Cristiano Ronaldo came on early in the second half. On Saturday, the Portuguese captain would be hoping to start in the playing XI.

If Ronaldo starts on Saturday, Christian Eriksen is likely drop back into midfield to force one of Fred and Scott McTominay out of the starting XI. The likes of Tyrell Malacia, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Elanga would also hope to enter the first eleven.

Anthony Martilal, who has been out of action due to a knee issue, is also looking for return to action against Brighton. On the other hand, Brighton ae coming into this game following a 2-2 draw against Leicester City, thanks to second-half goals from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva.

Brentford manager Josh Frank will bank upon Josh Dasilva following the impact he had in the game against Leicester City while record signing Keane Lewis-Potter could also be in contention for a start against Manchester United.

When Is Brentford vs Manchester United Match In English Premier League 2022-23?

Brentford host Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, UK on August 13. The match starts on 10 PM IST.

How To Watch English Premier League 2022-23?

English Premier League 2022-23 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Check global TV listing HERE.

Brentford Vs Manchester United Probable Lineups

Brentford: David Raya (GK), Aaron Hickey, Pontus Jansson, Ben Mee, Rico Henry, Josh DaSilva, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Bryan Mbuemo, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter

Manchester United: David De Gea (GK), Diego Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Cristian Eriksen, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford