Live Streaming Of CSK Vs DC, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Capitals in the 55th match of IPL 2022 on Sunday night. While CSK’s playoff chances are over, at least practically, DC are still in contention with 10 points from as many games.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Match Odds

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the CSK vs DC live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Chennai Super Kings: Injuries to players and poor form have been the biggest issues for CSK this season. While Deepak Chahar and Adam Milne are already out of the tournament due to injuries, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are stuggling for form. Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube and Moeen Ali have performed in patches, while only Devon Conway (144 runs from three matches at an average of 72) has been consistent. In the bowling department, Maheesh Theeksana, Mukesh Chaudhary and Dwayne Bravo have picked wickets but have leaked runs.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner continues his red-hot form, while Prithvi Shaw, who missed the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, has failed to live up to the expectations. Shaw’s replacement Mandeep Singh too failed to deliver in the match vs SRH. On the other hand, Rovmann Powell has got back into form, while Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh need to convert their good starts into big ones. On the bowling front, spinner Kuldeep Yadav (18 wickets) and pacers Khaleel Ahmed (14), Shardul Thakur (10) and Mutafizur Rahman (8) all have picked up wickets but have leaked runs.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have played 26 matches against each other. Chennai have won 16 of them while 10 have been won by Delhi. This will be the first game between the sides in IPL 2022.

VENUE AND PITCH

CSK and DC play their IPL 2022 match at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. The venue has offered a balanced surface. Teams batting second have won the last two games and hence the captain who wins the toss would like to stick with the trend of bowling first.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw/Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

(With PTI Inputs)