Live Streaming Of Commonwealth Games 2022: Get India’s CWG Cricket Schedule, Other Squad Details

The Indian women’s cricket team will go into Commonwealth Games 2022 as one of the favorites to win a medal. Cricket will feature at the Commonwealth Games for the first time since 1998 which starts in Birmingham from July 28. (More Cricket News)

Unlike the 1998 edition in Kuala Lumpur where men played (in 50-over format), the Commonwealth Games 2022 will have a women’s tournament with all the games being played under T20 international status.

In Birmingham, eight teams have been divided into two groups of four with the top two sides in each group after the round-robin stage making it to the semifinals. India will play Australia in the tournament opener on July 29.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India have been drawn in Group A along with Australia, Pakistan and Barbados. If all goes well, India are likely to advance into the knockout stages as one of the top two teams in the group. The Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham will host all 16 games in the tournament.

Group B comprises of hosts England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka. All the match days will have two games each with the first games starting at 4:30 PM IST and the second at 11:30 PM IST. The final will have a 10:30 PM IST starting time. There are no games in August 1 and 5.

A warm send off for #TeamIndia as they left for Birmingham this morning from Bengaluru. 👋👋💪 #Birmingham2022 pic.twitter.com/Z6tcR3jcDf — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 24, 2022

While England qualified directly being the hosts, Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan booked their spots on the basis of ICC Women’s T20 Rankings as of April 1, 2021. Sri Lanka won the Commonwealth Games qualifier after defeating Bangladesh in final.

Barbados were selected to represent the West Indies, by virtue of being the T20 Blaze defending champions. With the women’s T20 World looming (in February 2023), the Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s T20 cricket tournament will serve as a perfect platform for all teams to see where they stand ahead of the sporting extravaganza.

Team News

*** South Africa got a major blow ahead of the CWG 2022 as Marizanne Kapp and Tumi Sekhukhune are almost ruled out of the tournament following their return from England tour midway. While Sekhukhune re-injured her groin, Kapp retuned to attend a family matter. No replacements have been made yet by Cricket South Africa.

*** Named in the initial squad, New Zealand’s Lauren Down and Jess Kerr have been ruled out of the CWG 2022 with Lea Tahuhu and Claudia Green named as replacements. While Down withdrew from CWG 2022 in order to prioritise her well-being, Kerr is yet to recover from an injury she sustained during the World Cup.

First Opening Ceremony dress rehearsal: ✅



We’re excited to share this incredible show with the world this Thursday!



If you watched tonight’s rehearsal, don’t forget to keep it secret! 🤫 #B2022 pic.twitter.com/z8YXxUvgTW — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 24, 2022

*** Shelley Nitschke will be the interim head coach of Australia after Matthew Motts’ took up the England men’s coach’s job. Australia go with the same team that won the ODI World Cup in New Zealand.

Where To Watch Commonwealth Games 2022 Live In India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Commonwealth Games in India. Sony Sports channels Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD, Sony TEN, and Sony TEN HD will live telecast CWG 2022 in India. Viewers can also watch live streaming of Commonwealth Games 2022 on the SonyLIV app and website.

India Women’s Cricket Team’s CWG 2022 Fixture

India vs Australia – July 29 – 4:30 PM IST

India vs Pakistan – July 31 – 4:30 PM IST

India vs Barbados – August 3 – 11:30 PM IST

Women’s Cricket Squads At CWG 2022

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana. Standby: Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav, Simran Bahadur.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Barbados: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Shai Carrington, Shaunte Carrington, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Keila Elliott, Trishan Holder, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Tiffany Thorpe, Aaliyah Williams.

England: Heather Knight (c), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Claudia Green, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Jess McFadyen, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan.

South Africa: Suné Luus (c), Chloé Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Laura Wolvaardt.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Malsha Shehani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani.