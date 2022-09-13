Live Streaming Of Bayern Munich Vs Barcelona: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Off to a great start with Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski is back in Germany to face former team Bayern Munich in a UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Group C encounter, with both teams coming off opening wins. The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona match can be seen live in India on Tuesday night at 12:30 AM (Wednesday).

Lewandowski has nine goals in his first six matches with the Catalan club, including a hat-trick in the 5-1 win against Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 opener. He has been leading a high-powered Barcelona attack that has outscored opponents 20-2 in six games in all competitions.

Lewandowski, who joined from Bayern for nearly 50 million euros ($50.5 million), was rested early in the Spanish La Liga 2022-23 game against Cadiz on Saturday. He came off the bench in the second half to score the team’s second goal in a 4-0 win.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich, boosted by the arrival of Sadio Mane from Liverpool, opened their UCL account with a 2-0 victory at Inter Milan last Wednesday. Bayern Munich, six-time winners, were surprisingly eliminated by Villarreal in the quarterfinals last season.

Team News

Bayern Munich will be without both Kingsley Coman and Bouna Sarr against Barcelona as the duo have been sidelined due to injuries. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed that Marcel Sabitzer will be partnering Joshua Kimmich in midfield. Lucas Hernandez will also be in the starting line-up. On the other hand, although Sergi Roberto missed Barcelona’s win against Cadiz, the Spaniard has been included in the 25-member squad that travelled to Germany.

Head-To-Head

Bayern Munich enjoy an 8-2 head-to-head record against Barcelona in UEFA Champions League. One game ended in a draw. In all, Bayern Munich has scored 28 goals as compared to Barcelona’s 13.

How To Watch Bayern Munich Vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match Live?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 encounter will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UCL 2022-23 match in India will be on the SonyLIV app and website.

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Possible Line-ups

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Sadio Mane

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Marcos Alonso, Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha