Live Streaming Of Atletico Madrid Vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League: How To Watch Quarterfinal 2nd Leg Live

Two Spanish sides, Villarreal and Real Madrid survived challenges from Bayern Munich and Chelsea respectively to enter the semi-finals of UEFA Champions League 2021-22. Tonight, two English sides, Manchester City and Liverpool can join them in the last four. (More Football News)

Or, Atletico Madrid can make it three for Spain. In one of the two second-leg matches tonight, Diego Simeone's Atleti will take on Pep Guardiola's City at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. The match starts at 12:30 AM IST (early Thursday morning in India). Fans can also stream the match online.

Atleti suffered a 0-1 defeat against relegation-threatened Mallorca on Saturday in La Liga, and they are fourth behind Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla on the domestic front. With La Liga title defence already compromised, Atleti must beat City to keep their season alive.

City shared the honours with Liverpool on Sunday to maintain a one-point lead in their Premier League title fight. The two sides will then meet at Wembley Stadium on Saturday for a place in the FA Cup final. But both sides must take care of Champions League affairs first tonight. Liverpool host Benfica at Anfield with a 3-1 advantage from the first leg.

Atletico Madrid are eyeing a UEFA Champions League semi-final spot for the first time since 2017, while City were the losing finalists last season. Atletico were knocked out at the round of 16 last season by eventual champions Chelsea.

Worryingly for Atletico, they are winless in their last seven home games in the Champions League. Also, some sections of Wanda Metropolitano stadium will be closed for the City match after an Atletico fan was filmed making a Nazi salute in the first leg in Manchester.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City head-to-head

Atletico Madrid and Manchester City have met only once previously, in the first leg of their Champions League 2021-22 quarter-final tie last week. City won 1-0, thanks to a Kevin De Bruyne goal in the second half.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City football match?

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, quarter-final second leg match will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD and Sony Ten 3 SD/HD channels in India. Live streaming of Atleti vs Man City match will be available on SonyLiv and JioTV.

Likely Playing XIs

Atletico Madrid : Jan Oblak; Stefan Savic, Felipe, Reinildo Mandava; Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo De Paul, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Koke, Yannick Carrasco; Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix.