Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Live Streaming Of Liverpool Vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League: How To Watch Quarterfinal 2nd Leg Live

Liverpool are coming into this match on the back of a draw against Manchester City in the English Premier League. Get the live streaming details of Liverpool vs Benfica.

Virgil van Dijk is in happy mood ahead of Liverpool vs Benfica UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. Twitter (LFC)

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 5:32 pm

Liverpool are firm favourites to book a semifinal spot when they take on Benfica in the quarterfinal second leg of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night at Anfield. Liverpool have won first leg 3-1, thanks to strikes from Ibrahim Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz. (More Football News)       

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the broadcast rights of the UEFA Champions League matches in India. The Liverpool vs Benfica match can be seen live on Sony Six channels from 12:30 AM IST (Thursday).

Viewers can also get the live streaming of Liverpool vs Benfica on the SonyLIV app and website. The Champions League matches can also be streamed live on JioTV. Coached by Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool are coming into this match on the back of a 2-2 draw against Manchester City in English Premier League.

On the other hand, Benfica got better off Belenenses 3-1 over the weekend with Darwin Nunez netting a fine hat-trick in Portugal’s Premier Liga.

Team News

Benfica: The Portuguese side are likely to miss the services of Brazilian pair Lucas Verissimo and Rodrigo Pinho who failed the fitness tests ahead of the first leg. The duo also sat out of the Belenenses win on Saturday. The good news is Haris Seferovic has appeared on the bench in the last two games and may come as a substitute against Liverpool.

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp have a fully fit squad to play against Benfica. Fabinho, who sustained a head injury in the first leg, have played against Manchester City and will be available for selection on Wednesday.    

Liverpool Vs Benfica Head-To-Head

Out of five matches, Benfica have 3-2 head-to-head record against Liverpool.

Likely Playing XIs

Benfica: Odysseas Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alejandro Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Joao Mario, Julian Weigl, Everton Soares; Darwin Nunez, Roman Yaremchuk.

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Mohamed Salah,Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz.

