Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Live Streaming, New Zealand Women Vs India Women, 4th ODI: Where To Watch NZ Vs IND Cricket Match

India will be bolstered by the return of Smriti Mandhana and Meghna Singh in the fourth ODI against New Zealand. The match starts at 3.30 AM IST on Tuesday.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine at the nets before the fourth ODI against India. Twitter (White Ferns)

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 7:01 pm

India women will be aiming for their first win on the tour when they face New Zealand in the fourth ODI of the five-match series on Tuesday. India have also lost the one-off T20 international against New Zealand before the ODIs. (More Cricket News)

It was yet another limited-overs series loss for the Indian team, following the defeats to South Africa at home and in England and Australia in the last 12 months. In fact, this is the same Indian group that will be featuring in the upcoming Women’s World Cup next month in New Zealand.

In the ongoing rubber, if batting let the team down in the one-off T20I and the first ODI, it was the bowlers and fielders who failed to keep things under control in the last two matches as the New Zealand side successfully chased down big totals.

With the World Cup looming, Mithali Raj's team will have to iron out the flaws in the next two ODIs and the return of star opener Smriti Mandhana and pacer Meghna Singh will bolster the team as it looks to get some momentum ahead of the big-ticket event.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have been working like a well-oiled machine. The hosts are high on confidence after chasing two big scores but one area they would like to improve is bowling in the final two games.

Amelia Kerr (219) and Suzie Bates (127) have been their best batters with each hitting a hundred in the first two games. If the two have provided solidity at the top order, Amy Satterthwaite has been impressive in the middle with 122 runs in the series so far.

Where to see live streaming of New Zealand vs India fourth women’s ODI?

The matches will be streamed live on Spark Sport and can be accessed in India. Spark Sport is a premium sport and on-demand streaming service that allows you to watch matches on your mobile devices and big screens. Amazon Prime will also live stream India's matches Down Under. The New Zealand women vs Indian women 4th ODI starts at 3.30 AM IST on Tuesday.

Squads:

India: Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Simran Bahadur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Jhulan Goswami.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Maddy Green, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Down, Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe.

