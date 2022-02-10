Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Live Streaming, BPL 2022, Khulna Tigers Vs Comilla Victorians: Watch Bangladesh Premier League, Match 27

Check out match and telecast details of 27th match of BPL 2022 that takes place between Khulna Tigers and Comilla Victorians.

Live Streaming, BPL 2022, Khulna Tigers Vs Comilla Victorians: Watch Bangladesh Premier League, Match 27
Khulna Tigers have played 6 games against Comilla Victorians in BPL. They won two and lost four. Twitter/Khulna Tigers and Comilla Victorians

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 5:13 pm

Khulna Tigers and Comilla Victorians face off in the next game of Bangladesh Premier League 2022. (More Cricket News)

Comilla Victorians are at the second spot in the BPL 2022 points table with 11 points in their kitty from 8 games. They have won 5 matches and lost two while the other one ended in a no result. Their net run rate of +0.511 is the best among the six teams in the competition. They are coming into the contest with a 4-wicket win over Sylhet Sunrisers.

On the other hand, Khulna Tigers sit at the fourth spot in the points table with 8 points to their credit from as many games. They have won four matches and lost four so far. Their net run rate of +0.177 is the third-best in the table. They come into the contest after suffering a 5-wicket loss at the hands of Minister Group Dhaka.

Head-to-head

Both Khulna Tigers and Comilla Victorians have played six matches against each other so far in BPL. Out of the six, four were won by Comilla Victorians while the rest two were won by Khulna Tigers. The two wins of Khulna have come when they have batted first against Comilla.

When is Khulna Tigers Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 match?

The Khulna Tigers Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 match is on February 11, 2022 (Friday).

At what time Khulna Tigers Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 match starts?

The Khulna Tigers Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 match starts at 1:00 PM IST.

Where is Khulna Tigers Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 match being played?

Khulna Tigers Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 match will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Which channel will live telecast Khulna Tigers Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 match?

Khulna Tigers Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 match will be telecast live on Gazi TV and T Sport in Bangladesh.

How to watch live streaming of Khulna Tigers Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of Khulna Tigers Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 match will be done via FanCode app.

