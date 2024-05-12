Sports

Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League

A big Sunday for all sports fans. IPL action sees two important games. CSK take on RR in highly crucial game for their play-off chances while DC and RCB face each other in a battle to stay alive in the competition. There is more cricket action with Ireland-Pakistan 2nd T20I and Bangladesh-Zimbabwe 5th T20I. In football, Arsenal's title hopes will stay alive with a victory over Manchester United who they face today. Novak Djokovic will be in action in Rome in his third round game at the Italian Open. Neeraj Chopra will also light up the Indian athletics scene with an appearance at the Federation Cup. Follow all the live scores and latest updates here