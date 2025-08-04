Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao Highlights, Club Friendlies 2025: Teen Ngumoha Stars As Reds Cruise Past Los Leones 4-1

Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha (left) and Athletic Bilbao's Andoni Gorosabel vie for the ball during the pre-season friendly soccer match between Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao, at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Monday Aug. 4, 2025. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao Highlights, Club Friendlies 2025: Liverpool cruised to a 4-1 win over Athletic Club in the first of two friendlies at Anfield, with 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha starring in a commanding display. The teenager opened the scoring inside two minutes and assisted Darwin Nunez for the second soon after. Ben Doak helped force an own goal from Alex Padilla before the break, and Harvey Elliott added a fourth. Gorka Guruzeta netted a consolation for the visitors, while Anfield paused in the 20th minute to pay tribute to the late Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. The second friendly between the two sides kicks off later tonight at 12:30 am IST.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Aug 2025, 07:48:28 pm IST Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Hello! We’re back with another live blog as Liverpool take on Athletic Bilbao in a rare preseason doubleheader at Anfield. Two matches, plenty of action, stay tuned for all the live updates.

4 Aug 2025, 08:49:26 pm IST Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Streaming Info The Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao pre-season friendly match will be live-streamed on All Reds Video via the Liverpool website. It will also be available on LFCTV.

4 Aug 2025, 08:55:51 pm IST Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Starting XIs The Reds to take on Athletic Club in our first of two games this evening 🔴



You can watch the fixtures LIVE on All Red Video ⚽️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 4, 2025 📋 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗫𝗜 🆚 @LFC (18:00 CEST)



13- Padilla

2- Gorosabel

24- Prados

4- De Luis

15- I. Lekue

30- Rego

6- Vesga

33- Nico Serrano

20- Unai G.

7- Berenguer

12- Guruzeta#LFCAthletic #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/2e8CX7HVxO — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) August 4, 2025

4 Aug 2025, 09:36:10 pm IST Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Kick Off And GOALLL We’ve kicked off at Anfield and Liverpool are already turning up the heat! Just two minutes in, young Rio Ngumoha announces himself with a stunning strike from outside the box, right-footed, low and lethal into the bottom corner after a smooth setup from Alexis Mac Allister. Liverpool 1, Athletic Club 0, and the home fans are loving it. Moments later, Curtis Jones gets clattered on the right wing by Mikel Vesga, drawing a free-kick. The Reds are full of energy and looking dangerous every time they push forward. Opening the scoring in style 💫 pic.twitter.com/YwznENm6Cn — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 4, 2025

4 Aug 2025, 09:39:57 pm IST Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 5' GOALLL | LFC 2-0 ATH Darwin Nunez makes it two. A sharp move ends with Rio Ngumoha nodding it into the danger zone, and Nunez pounces from close range, slotting it low with his left foot. The Reds are flying, and Los Leones look shell-shocked. Darwin finishes off a 🔝 team move 🎯 pic.twitter.com/LFo2pehf5d — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 4, 2025

4 Aug 2025, 09:46:07 pm IST Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 15' LFC 2-0 ATH A little too eager from Rio Ngumoha there as he clips Andoni Gorosabel while pressing high. Free kick to Los Leones deep in their own half, a brief breather for the visitors as they try to slow down the Red tide.

4 Aug 2025, 09:51:25 pm IST Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 18' LFC 2-0 ATH First booking of the evening. Alejandro Rego goes into the book for a clumsy challenge, late, reckless, and no complaints from anyone in red. Liverpool have a free kick and a chance to swing it in.

4 Aug 2025, 10:12:01 pm IST Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 40' LFC 2-0 ATH Gorka Guruzeta gets a bit too physical chasing down Curtis Jones, who shields the ball smartly in his own half. The Liverpool midfielder hits the deck, and the referee blows for a free kick. The Reds calmly reset from the back.

4 Aug 2025, 10:27:24 pm IST Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Half-Time | LFC 3-0 ATH We are into half-time at Anfield, and it’s all Liverpool so far. The Reds head into the break with a commanding 3-0 lead, the third coming in chaotic fashion as Alex Padilla turns it into his own net under pressure in the 42nd minute. Earlier, Rio Ngumoha lit up the game with a brilliant opener before setting up Darwin Nunez for the second. Los Leones look stunned, and the hosts are in full control heading into the second half.

4 Aug 2025, 10:37:25 pm IST Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 48' | LFC 3-0 ATH Right after Liverpool made a change in between the sticks, with Armin Pecsi coming on for Woodman, Athletic Bilbao had a set-piece opportunity after Tsimikas fouled Berenguer. However, the shot can't clear the wall.

4 Aug 2025, 10:45:45 pm IST Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Elliott SCORES! 58' | LFC 4-0 ATH Harvey Elliott, who has been heavily linked with a move out of Anfield this summer, nets the fourth goal for the Reds. Nunez, who scored the second goal, turned provider, cutting it back for Elliott to chip it over Padilla.

4 Aug 2025, 11:04:14 pm IST Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Guruzeta SCORES! 76' | LFC 4-1 ATH Liverpool have been lazy in posession for a couple of minutes now, and their defensive laxness comes to haunt them as Gorka Guruzeta pulls one back for the Basque side. There's a lot of luck involved, as the referee ignored what looked like a foul on Tsimikas in the build-up of the goal. The initial cross into the box was met by Stephenson, who headed it straight into Guruzeta's pass, and the Spaniard has the simplest of headers to put it past Pecsi.

4 Aug 2025, 11:19:59 pm IST Full Time| Liverpool 4-1 Athletic Bilbao Liverpool defeated Athletic Club 4-1 at Anfield, with 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha stealing the spotlight in a dominant pre-season display. Ngumoha opened the scoring with a thunderous strike in just the 2nd minute and then set up Darwin Nunez for the second three minutes later. A calamitous own goal from Alex Padilla made it 3-0 before the break, and Harvey Elliott added a fourth in the 58th minute. Gorka Guruzeta pulled one back for the visitors late on, but it was Liverpool’s night from start to finish.