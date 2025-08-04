Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao Highlights, Club Friendlies 2025: Teen Ngumoha Stars As Reds Cruise Past Los Leones 4-1

Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Hello!
We’re back with another live blog as Liverpool take on Athletic Bilbao in a rare preseason doubleheader at Anfield. Two matches, plenty of action, stay tuned for all the live updates.
Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Streaming Info
The Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao pre-season friendly match will be live-streamed on All Reds Video via the Liverpool website. It will also be available on LFCTV.
Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Starting XIs
Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Kick Off And GOALLL
We’ve kicked off at Anfield and Liverpool are already turning up the heat! Just two minutes in, young Rio Ngumoha announces himself with a stunning strike from outside the box, right-footed, low and lethal into the bottom corner after a smooth setup from Alexis Mac Allister.
Liverpool 1, Athletic Club 0, and the home fans are loving it. Moments later, Curtis Jones gets clattered on the right wing by Mikel Vesga, drawing a free-kick. The Reds are full of energy and looking dangerous every time they push forward.
Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 5' GOALLL | LFC 2-0 ATH
Darwin Nunez makes it two. A sharp move ends with Rio Ngumoha nodding it into the danger zone, and Nunez pounces from close range, slotting it low with his left foot. The Reds are flying, and Los Leones look shell-shocked.
Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 15' LFC 2-0 ATH
A little too eager from Rio Ngumoha there as he clips Andoni Gorosabel while pressing high. Free kick to Los Leones deep in their own half, a brief breather for the visitors as they try to slow down the Red tide.
Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 18' LFC 2-0 ATH
First booking of the evening. Alejandro Rego goes into the book for a clumsy challenge, late, reckless, and no complaints from anyone in red. Liverpool have a free kick and a chance to swing it in.
Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 40' LFC 2-0 ATH
Gorka Guruzeta gets a bit too physical chasing down Curtis Jones, who shields the ball smartly in his own half. The Liverpool midfielder hits the deck, and the referee blows for a free kick. The Reds calmly reset from the back.
Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Half-Time | LFC 3-0 ATH
We are into half-time at Anfield, and it’s all Liverpool so far. The Reds head into the break with a commanding 3-0 lead, the third coming in chaotic fashion as Alex Padilla turns it into his own net under pressure in the 42nd minute.
Earlier, Rio Ngumoha lit up the game with a brilliant opener before setting up Darwin Nunez for the second. Los Leones look stunned, and the hosts are in full control heading into the second half.
Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 48' | LFC 3-0 ATH
Right after Liverpool made a change in between the sticks, with Armin Pecsi coming on for Woodman, Athletic Bilbao had a set-piece opportunity after Tsimikas fouled Berenguer. However, the shot can't clear the wall.
Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Elliott SCORES! 58' | LFC 4-0 ATH
Harvey Elliott, who has been heavily linked with a move out of Anfield this summer, nets the fourth goal for the Reds. Nunez, who scored the second goal, turned provider, cutting it back for Elliott to chip it over Padilla.
Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Guruzeta SCORES! 76' | LFC 4-1 ATH
Liverpool have been lazy in posession for a couple of minutes now, and their defensive laxness comes to haunt them as Gorka Guruzeta pulls one back for the Basque side.
There's a lot of luck involved, as the referee ignored what looked like a foul on Tsimikas in the build-up of the goal. The initial cross into the box was met by Stephenson, who headed it straight into Guruzeta's pass, and the Spaniard has the simplest of headers to put it past Pecsi.
Full Time| Liverpool 4-1 Athletic Bilbao
Liverpool defeated Athletic Club 4-1 at Anfield, with 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha stealing the spotlight in a dominant pre-season display. Ngumoha opened the scoring with a thunderous strike in just the 2nd minute and then set up Darwin Nunez for the second three minutes later. A calamitous own goal from Alex Padilla made it 3-0 before the break, and Harvey Elliott added a fourth in the 58th minute. Gorka Guruzeta pulled one back for the visitors late on, but it was Liverpool’s night from start to finish.
That's A Wrap
That’s a wrap from this one, we’ll see you all soon with another live blog. Do remember, the second friendly between these two sides kicks off later tonight at 12:30 am IST.