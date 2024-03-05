World Sports Live: Nepal Post 184/8 Against Netherlands In T20I Tri-Series Finale; DC Take On MI In WPL 2024 As Delhi Leg Starts

The 34-year-old will become the 17th Englishman to win 100th Test cap when he steps out for the fifth and final Test against India starting on Thursday and it will be an emotional week for Bairstow, who endured a tough childhood and a long career-threatening injury. "My mum is the embodiment of strength. There was a determination there. She worked three jobs and had two kids that were under 10 at a difficult time. She was taking me to Leeds United (where he played youth football), to Headingley, all sorts of other places.

"It's paying all that back, making sure they are OK, creating a life for my own family as well. (PTI)