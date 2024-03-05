World Sports Live: Nepal Post 184/8 Against Netherlands In T20I Tri-Series Finale; DC Take On MI In WPL 2024 As Delhi Leg Starts

Boxers Shiva Thapa, Nishant Dev In Action
Indian boxers Shiva Thapa and Nishant Dev will kick-start their Paris Olympics qualifying campaign at the world Olympic qualifiers starting tonight.
Pat Cummins Remembers The 'Hardest Moment'
Australia captain Pat Cummins is yet to come to terms with the death of his mother and described flying to India for a Test series as she received treatment at home as the "hardest time of my life". Cummins' mother, Maria, died of cancer last year. "I knew when I was getting on that plane that I was going to have to come back in a couple of weeks pretty much," Cummins said in an interview for the Imperfects podcast.
Advertisement
Pakistani Boxer Steals Money From Teammate's Bag, Disappears
A Pakistani boxer has disappeared in Italy after stealing money from a teammate's bag, the Pakistan Amateur Boxing Federation said on Tuesday. Zohaib Rasheed has gone to Italy to take part in an Olympic qualifying tournament. A senior official of the federation said they had brought it to the notice of the Pakistan Embassy in Italy and also filed a police report about the incident. "It is most embarrassing for the federation and country the way Zohaib Rasheed has behaved as he had gone there as part of a five-member squad to take part in an Olympic qualifying tournament," the national federation's secretary, Colonel Nasir Ahmed said. (PTI)
Sumit Nagal Wins
Ace Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal brushed past the challenge of American wildcard Stefan Dostanic in straight sets in his first outing at the Indian Wells Masters. The India number one beat Dostanic in straight sets 6-2 6-2 in the first round of the qualifying on Monday. (PTI)
Advertisement
My 100th Test Cap Is For My Mother: Jonny Bairstow
The 34-year-old will become the 17th Englishman to win 100th Test cap when he steps out for the fifth and final Test against India starting on Thursday and it will be an emotional week for Bairstow, who endured a tough childhood and a long career-threatening injury. "My mum is the embodiment of strength. There was a determination there. She worked three jobs and had two kids that were under 10 at a difficult time. She was taking me to Leeds United (where he played youth football), to Headingley, all sorts of other places.
"It's paying all that back, making sure they are OK, creating a life for my own family as well. (PTI)
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr Loses First Leg In AFC Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo returned from suspension and could not prevent Al-Nassr losing to Al-Ain 1-0 in the first leg of their Asian Champions League quarterfinal on Monday. A first half goal from Moroccan forward Soufiane Rahimi was enough for one-time champion Al-Ain to have the advantage in the return leg in Riyadh next Monday. (AP)
Advertisement
American National Football League
A tearful Jason Kelce has hung up his boots after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 36-year-old Kelce officially called it quits, ending a 13-year career spent entirely with Philadelphia in which he became not only one of the great centers of his era who played a key role in the franchise’s lone Super Bowl championship but a beloved Philly personality and popular podcast host. (AP)
Football Recap
In the English Premier League, Arsenal thumped Sheffield United 6-0 at Bramall Lane to go two points off leaders Liverpool in the standings. Whereas in the Serie A, Inter Milan beat Genoa 2-1 to go fifteen clear as Simone Inzaghi's men remain clear favourites to clinch the Italian title.
World Sports Blog Live Updates, March 5
Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. Lazio will face Bayern Munich and Real Sociedad will meet Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League matches. In cricket, Nepal and the Netherlands will face each other in the final of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 and Vidarbha will continue action on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy semifinals against Madhya Pradesh. In the Women's Premier League 2024, the Delhi leg will start with a Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians match. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of all the action on Tuesday, 5 March 2024 here. (Cricket News | Football News)