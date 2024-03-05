Hardest Time Of My Life: Pat Cummins Remembers Phase Before His Mother's Demise

Australian captain Pat Cummins smiles during a press conference following their 172 run win in the first test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, March 3, 2024. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

Australian captain Pat Cummins smiles during a press conference following their 172 run win in the first test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, March 3, 2024. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)