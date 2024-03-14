Hello and welcome to the live coverage of all the sporting action from around the world. In today's action, Ranji Trophy final enters it's final day as Mumbai take on Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium. Pakistan Super League sees Peshawar Zalmi take on Multan Sultans in Qualifier 1. Tennis action continues Indian Wells with the likes of Coco Gauff and Daniil Medvedev in action. In football, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League sees the likes of Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton and Aston Villa in action. Get all the live updates and scores from world sports on March 14, Thursday, right here. (Cricket News | Football News)