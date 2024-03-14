Sports

World Sports Live: Mumbai Eye Wickets Against Resolute Vidarbha In Ranji Trophy Final

In cricket, Multan Sultans take on Peshawar Zalmi in Qualifier 1 of the Pakistan Super League. In badminton, action continues at the All England Open. In football, the likes of Liverpool and Aston Villa are in UEFA Europa League and Conference League action. Get all the live updates and scores from world sports on March 14, Thursday, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
March 13, 2024
Mumbai require five wickets on the final day whereas Vidarbha need 290 runs to win. X/BCCIdomestic

World Sports Live Blog, Thursday, March 14, 2024

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of all the sporting action from around the world. In today's action, Ranji Trophy final enters it's final day as Mumbai take on Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium. Pakistan Super League sees Peshawar Zalmi take on Multan Sultans in Qualifier 1. Tennis action continues Indian Wells with the likes of Coco Gauff and Daniil Medvedev in action. In football, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League sees the likes of Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton and Aston Villa in action. Get all the live updates and scores from world sports on March 14, Thursday, right here. (Cricket News | Football News)

UEFA Champions League, Round Of 16, 2nd Leg

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak, Hermoso, Witsel, Savic, Llorente, Lino, De Paul, Koke, Molina, Morata, Griezmann.


Inter Milan XI: Sommer, Bastoni, De Vrij, Pavard, Dimarco, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Barella, Dumfries, Martinez, Thuram.

UEFA Champions League, Round Of 16, 2nd Leg

In the final round of fixtures, from the first leg Inter Milan lead Atletico Madrid 1-0 and PSV and Borussia Dortmund are level at 1-1.

PSV XI: Benitez, Dest, Boscagli, Schouten, Teze, Veerman, Mauro Junior, Til, Tillman, De Jong, Bakayoko.


Borussia Dortmund XI: Kobel, Sule, Hummels, Maatsen, Ozcan, Can, Brandt, Sabitzer, Malen, Sancho, Fullkrug.

