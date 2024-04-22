Latest Golf News: Scottie Scheffler Ahead At RBC Heritage
Scottie Scheffler has a five stroke lead with just three holes to play after rain halted play in the RBC Heritage PGA Tour event. The US Open champion and world number one continues his great form at Hilton Head in South Carolina on the fourth day of the tournament, hitting an eagle and two birdies across 15 holes.
A storm stopped play for two and a half hours with darkness forcing a finish later today.
NBA Announces MVP Finalists
The MVP (Most Valuable Player) award for NBA 2023-24 will be won by either the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The NBA announced the three finalists for the top individual honour with Jokic, Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic being the top three vote-getters for the Michael Jordan trophy.
Jokic won back-to-back awards in 2020-21 and 2021-22, and should he win again he'll become the ninth player to win three or more MVPs, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (six), Jordan and Bill Russell (five), Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James (four), and Moses Malone, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson (three).
Latest Football News: Recap Of Last Night
Real Madrid pipped arch-rivals Barcelona 3-2 after Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time goal in the La Liga El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Elsewhere, Paris St Germain went 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after a 4-1 win over Lyon without needing to call upon Kylian Mbappe.
In English football, Manchester United survived an almighty scare to progress to the FA Cup final on penalties, after Coventry fell agonisingly short of a sensational comeback win at Wembley. Meanwhile, in the Premier League, Liverpool moved level on points with top-of-the-table Arsenal after their 3-1 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Candidates Chess: Gukesh Scripts History!
India's 17-year-old Grandmaster D Gukesh has scripted history by winning the Candidates Chess Tournament in Toronto to become the youngest-ever challenger to the world title. He will take on reigning world champion, China's Ding Liren, for the crown later this year.
Gukesh accumulated nine out of a possible 14 points here after drawing his final round game against American Hikaru Nakamura. He became only the second Indian after the great Viswanathan Anand to win the Candidates. Five-time world champion Anand's triumph came in 2014.
La Liga: Real Madrid 1-1 Barcelona At Half Time
Sports World Live: April 22, 2024
After a blockbuster Sunday, Monday, April 22, will be a relatively easy-going for sports enthusiasts. The big attraction in European football is the LaLiga El Classico between the Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid. A bunch of AFC U23 Asian Cup matches are also lined up. In IPL, Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the return fixture. Among other things in cricket, the County Championship in England continues. Catch all the important updates and live scores from the sports world here