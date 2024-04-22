Sports

Sports LIVE Updates: D Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever Candidates Chess Winner

After a blockbuster Sunday, Monday, April 22, will be a relatively easy-going for sports enthusiasts. The big attraction in European football is the LaLiga El Classico between the Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid. A bunch of AFC U23 Asian Cup matches are also lined up. In IPL, Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the return fixture. Among other things in cricket, the County Championship in England continues. Catch all the important updates and live scores from the sports world here