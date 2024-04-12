Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. The action will unfold thick and fast in various fields of play including the hockey turf, where India meet rampaging hosts Australia in the fourth Test in Perth. With the series already lost, Harmanpreet Singh and Co will eye an improved showing to bolster their confidence ahead of the Paris Olympic Games. Meanwhile, after the third game was abandoned due to rain, the United States will host Canada for the fourth time in their T20I series. Back home, Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in match 26 of Indian Premier League 2024. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Friday, April 12, 2024 right here. (Cricket News | Football News)