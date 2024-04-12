Sports

Sports World LIVE: Error-Prone India Face Australia In 4th Hockey Test

India will meet in-form hosts Australia in the fourth hockey Test in Perth. With the series already lost, Harmanpreet Singh and Co will eye an improved showing to bolster their confidence ahead of the Paris Olympic Games. Meanwhile, after the third game was abandoned due to rain, the United States will host Canada for the fourth time in their T20I series. Back home, Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in match 26 of Indian Premier League 2024. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Friday, April 12, 2024 right here

Outlook Sports Desk
11 April 2024
With their 2-1 win in the third hockey Test, Australia have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series against India. Photo: X/Hockey India

Sports World Live Blog, April 11, 2024

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. The action will unfold thick and fast in various fields of play including the hockey turf, where India meet rampaging hosts Australia in the fourth Test in Perth. With the series already lost, Harmanpreet Singh and Co will eye an improved showing to bolster their confidence ahead of the Paris Olympic Games. Meanwhile, after the third game was abandoned due to rain, the United States will host Canada for the fourth time in their T20I series. Back home, Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in match 26 of Indian Premier League 2024. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Friday, April 12, 2024 right here. (Cricket News | Football News)

