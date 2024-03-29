Sports

Sports World Live: Tennis Pair Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden In Miami Masters Final

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of all the sporting action for Friday, March 29, 2024. Cricket action continues with the IPL 2024 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru welcome Kolkata Knight Riders in match 10. New Zealand women are in action against England Women in the fifth T20I. All the build-up for the big one on Easter Sunday as Manchester City take on Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. Tennis action continues as Carlos Alcaraz takes on Grigor Dmitrov in men's singles quarter-final at the Miami Open 2024. Get all the live updates and scores from March 29, 2024 right here

Outlook Sports Desk
28 March 2024
Rohan Bopanna (L) and Matthew Ebden. File

India Watch At Miami Open 2024

Sports World Live Blog, March 29, 2024

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of all the sporting action for Friday, March 29, 2024. In the IPL 2024, Virat Kohli and co of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru welcome Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. New Zealand women are in action against England Women in the fifth T20I. All the build-up for the big one on Easter Sunday as Manchester City take on Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. Tennis action continues as Carlos Alcaraz takes on Grigor Dmitrov in men's singles quarter-final at the Miami Open 2024. Get all the live updates and scores from March 29, 2024 right here. (Cricket News | Football News)

