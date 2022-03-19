Saturday, Mar 19, 2022
Live Cricket Scores, IND Vs AUS, Women's World Cup 2022: Must-Win Game For India Vs Unbeaten Australia

India have won two and lost as many in the Women's World Cup. A loss versus Australia in Auckland can hurt their semifinal chances. Follow IND-W vs AUS-W live.

Live Cricket Scores, IND Vs AUS, Women's World Cup 2022: Must-Win Game For India Vs Unbeaten Australia
India face a must-win game against Australia in Women's World Cup. Follow IND-W vs AUS-W live scores Courtesy: Twitter (@BCCIWomen)

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 2:20 am

India must beat Australia in a ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match in Auckland on Saturday to maintain their fourth place in the points table. The Australians are unbeaten so far in four matches and are increasingly looking good to make the semifinals. A loss against Australia will make India's qualification in the last four extremely uncertain. Both India and Australia have played each other in 2021 with India narrowly losing a three-match series 2-1. Follow live cricket scores and updates of India Women vs Australia women.

India are coming off a four-wicket defeat against England. Mithali Raj's team has run hot and cold in the Women's World Cup. Emphatics wins against Pakistan and West Indies have been negated by defeats against New Zealand and England. Batting inconsistencies have hurt the team.

India may have the psychological edge going into the Australia match. Five years ago,  India beat Australia by 36 runs in Derby to make the Women's World Cup final. Harmanpreet Kaur slammed a blistering 171 off 115 balls to knock off Australia and India will look up to her again. 

Smriti Mandhana, a big game player, is also eager to do her best against Australia. Opener Mandhana has made a blistering start to the tournament, racking up 216 runs at an average of 54 but it's the middle order that has not come good. A big knock is due from Mithali Raj, playing her record sixth World Cup.

Australia will be wary of Jhulan Goswami. Having already celebrated her 250th ODI wicket during what is her fifth World Cup, seamer Goswami will become just the second woman to make 200 appearances after her captain Mithali Raj.

