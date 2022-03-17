Live Streaming Details Of India Vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Date, Time, Venue

India face favourites Australia in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Saturday (March 19) at Eden Park, Auckland. A win against the six-time champions will help calm the frayed nerves in the Indian camp. The India Women vs Australia Women match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match online. (More Cricket News)

After losing to defending champions England, Indian eves now find themselves in a tough situation. With two wins and two defeats, they are currently third in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 points table but that will not be enough to make the semifinals. And their remaining matches are against Australia, South Africa and Bangladesh. West Indies, also with two wins, play Bangladesh on Friday.

India will be confident of beating tournament debutants Bangladesh but against Australia and South Africa, Mithali Raj & Co will need to play out of their skin. Both the teams are undefeated so far, and are certain to make the semis -- leaving India, England, hosts New Zealand, West Indies and England in a four-way fight for the remaining two semi-final spots.

Having said that, India, have the talent and means to beat Australia, as witnessed in the 2017 semi-final, in which Harmanpreet Kaur hit a record unbeaten 171. A win against Meg Lanning & Co on Saturday will not only brighten India's top-four chances but also boost their morale. But that will not be easy, considering the rut that India's batters are in. They were dismissed for 134 by England.

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-head Record

In the previous 49 meetings in ODIs, India Women have managed to beat Australia Women only ten times.

When is India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

The India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match is on March 19, 2022 (Saturday).

At what time India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts?

The India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts at 6:30 AM IST/2:00 PM local.

Where is India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match being played?

The India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be played at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand.

Which channel in India will live telecast India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

The India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch live streaming of India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Playing XIs in the last match

India Women (vs England Women) : Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Australia Women (vs West Indies Women) : Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt.

Squads

India Women : Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh.