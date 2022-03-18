ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: How India Can Qualify For Semifinals In New Zealand?

South Africa’s thrilling win against New Zealand and West Indies clinching a narrow four-run win over Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 have put India in a must-win situation on Saturday when they face mighty Australia on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Led by Mithali Raj, who is playing a record sixth and last World Cup, India had a mixed tournament so far. The Women in Blue started with a bang beating arch-rivals Pakistan by 107 runs in the campaign opener.

However, they were given a reality check in the very next game against hosts New Zealand with a 62-run loss at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Incidentally, India had also lost the ODI series against this same New Zealand side 4-1 prior to the World Cup.

Fortunes changed for India in their third game as centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur helped India register a mammoth 155-run win over West Indies which in turn boosted their Net Run-Rate (NRR).

But the Indian team couldn’t hold the momentum, slipping to their second loss of the tournament against England on Wednesday. But the scenarios changed on Friday. With West Indies getting better of Bangladesh by four runs, the Caribbeans have entered the top four at three, displacing India.

Ringing in the festivities post practice in Auckland 🎉 🎨



Here's #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 wishing everyone a Happy Holi all the way from New Zealand 🇳🇿#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/fipSh92Z0F — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 18, 2022

South Africa and Australia, who both have four wins from as many games, are sitting pretty at the top of the table with eight points each and are certain to make it to the last four. The fight for the next two spots will be between India, West Indies and New Zealand.

How India can qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022?

India, with four points from four games, are fourth in the table with an NRR of +0.632. Mithali Raj and Co. are scheduled to play Australia (March 19), Bangladesh (March 22) and South Africa (March 27) in their remaining fixtures.

Four wins from seven round-robin games are deemed to be just about enough for a side to qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 semifinals and India need to win the remaining games to be on the safer side and not rely on others for a passage into the final four.

But only just a win won’t suffice for the Indians. Among the remaining three games, India need to win atleast two matches by healthy margins so as to ensure they do not lose on the NRR.

Considering the Australians are a tough nut to crack, India need to ensure that even if they don’t win, they should not lose by a big margin as it will affect their NRR.

In case India, 2017 World Cup runners-up, lose against Australia on Saturday, the eves will have to ensure they beat both Bangladesh and South Africa comprehensively to strengthen their NRR and qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 semifinals.

What are the chances for other teams?

According to the format of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, each team will play the other seven sides once in the league phase with the top four teams sealing their place in the semifinals. The maximum a team can garner is 14 points each (two points per game).

Considering, Australia (+1.744 NRR) and South Africa (+0.22 NRR) will qualify for the semifinal based on their form, both India and West Indies (-0.930 NRR) can close the top four if they are able to win their remaining games.

If West Indies are able to win their remaining two games and India win their final three, both teams will end up at 10 points each ending New Zealand’s hopes. West Indies are scheduled to play Pakistan (March 21) and South Africa (March 24).

New Zealand (-0.216 NRR), with just two wins from five games are at fifth while defending champions England sit at a disappointing sixth with just a win from four games.

Even if both New Zealand and England (+0.351 NRR) win their next remaining games, they won’t be able to reach 10 points. In that case, they have to rely on other teams for a narrow passage to the semis.