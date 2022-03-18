BAN Vs WI, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: West Indies Hold Nerves To Clinch Thriller Against Bangladesh

Bangladesh fell just four runs short of creating another upset in the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 against West Indies in another nail-biting round-robin clash at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. (More Cricket News)

Chasing 141 for victory, Bangladesh needed eight runs of the last over with a wicket in hand. Nahida Ater took three runs off the first two balls before Fariha Trisha was clean bowled in the third delivery from captain Stafanie Taylor to the joy of the full West Indian contingent.

With a meagre total to chase, Bangladesh lost Shamima Sultana in the fifth ball of the innings off Hayley Matthews (4/15) before contributions from Shamim Akter, Fargana Hoque and captain Nigar Sultana took them to 60/3 in the 22nd over.

However, two wickets from Afy Fletcher in the same over triggered a mini-collapse. Fletcher dismissed Rumana Ahmed and Ritu Moni off successive deliveries, to leave Bangladesh to 60/5 in the 24th over.

But Salma Khatun and Nahida Akter ensured Bangladesh won’t leave the field without a fight. While Khatun perished for 23, Akter took Bangladesh on the brink of history taking the game to the last over before missing out on what would have been a momentous victory.

Earlier, batting first, West Indies were taken aback by the Bangladeshi bowling. But a defiant unbeaten 53 from Shemaine Campbelle saw the West Indies recover from 70/7 to post 140 as Bangladesh’s spinners suffocated the middle order.

Deandra Dottin was the first to fall for 17 when she was caught behind off the bowling of Jahanara Alam who celebrated jubilantly before captain Nigar Sultana took a fantastic catch above her head to dismiss the other opener Hayley Matthews for 18.

Stafanie Taylor was the first of five batters in a row who would fall for single figures as she went for four after being deceived by the flight of a Nahida delivery. Two balls later, Williams would fall for the same score to leave the West Indies stuttering on 48 for four.

While another wicket would not fall for the next 12 overs, only 12 runs were scored as the West Indies’ attacking intent came to a juddering halt. Chedean Nation was run out for six off 37 balls thanks to a direct hit from Fargana before more maidens and wickets followed.

Aaliyah Alleyne departed for a 12-ball duck, a review unable to save her from being given out LBW. Campbelle and new partner Karishma Ramharack both survived being dropped as Bangladesh struggled to get the job done.

After 105 balls, Campbelle’s fifty finally came with only three balls remaining, her patient contribution adding necessary runs to a meagre start as the West Indies ended on 140 for nine.