Monday, Mar 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Pakistan Stun West Indies To End 18-Match Losing Streak

Pakistan chased down the target of 90 runs in a rain-curtailed match on Monday to win a World Cup game for first time since 2009.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Pakistan Stun West Indies To End 18-Match Losing Streak
Nida Dar was named Player of the Match for registering figures of 4/10. Twitter/@cricketworldcup

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Mar 2022 4:04 pm

Pakistan ended their 18-match losing streak with an eight-wicket win over the West Indies in the Women's ODI World Cup in Hamilton on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Spinner Nida Dar returned with impressive figures of  four for 10 to help Pakistan restrict West Indies to 89 for seven after opting to field in the rain-curtailed match which was reduced to 20-over-a-side affair because of damp outfield at Seddon Park.

Besides Dar, Omaima Sohail (1/12), Fatima Sana (1/14) and Nashra Sandhu (1/24) picked up a wicket each as Pakistan produced an inspired bowling effort.

Related stories

NZ Vs ENG, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: England Keep Semifinal Hopes Alive With Nervy Win Vs New Zealand

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Australia Women Enter Semifinal With 6-Wicket Win Over India

Opener Deandra Dottin (27) top-scored for West Indies, while Stafanie Taylor (18) and Afy Fletcher (12 not out) were the other two Caribbean batters to have managed double digit scores.

Chasing 90, Pakistan, who have so far lost all their four matches to be placed at the bottom of the eight-team standings, lost opener Sidra Ameen (8) in the sixth over with their scorecard reading 22.

Muneeba Ali (37 off 43) and skipper Bismah Maroof then shared 35 runs for the second wicket before the former departed with Pakistan still needing 31 runs off 46 balls. Muneeba struck five boundaries during her knock.

But Maroof (20 not out) played sensibly without taking any risks and in Sohail's (22 not out) company stitched unbeaten 33 runs for the third wicket to romp home with seven balls to spare.

While the win be a huge morale booster for Pakistan ahead of their remaining two league games, the defeat put West Indies' semifinal hopes at a risk.

Despite the loss, West Indies still occupy the third spot with six points from six games. Pakistan still are in the last spot.

West Indies will face South Africa in their final league game on March 24, while Pakistan will play England (March 24) and New Zealand (March 26) in their final two matches. 

Brief Scores

West Indies: 87 for 7 in 20 overs (Deandra Dottin 27; Nida Dar 4/10).

Pakistan: 90 for 2 in 18.5 overs (Muneeba Ali 37, Omaima Sohail 22 not out, Bismah Maroof 20 not out; Shakera Selman 1/15).

Tags

Sports Cricket ICC Women’s Cup 2022 Women’s Cup 2022 West Indies Vs Pakistan Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team West Indies Women's Cricket Team Nida Dar Deandra Dottin Hamilton, New Zealand
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sonam Kapoor Announces Pregnancy; Shares Pictures Flaunting Her Baby Bump

Sonam Kapoor Announces Pregnancy; Shares Pictures Flaunting Her Baby Bump

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years