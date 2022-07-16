Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
La Liga Giants Barcelona Set To Sign Striker Robert Lewandowski From Bayern Munich

Poland international Robert Lewandowski netted 312 goals in 384 Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich and previous club Borussia Dortmund.

The 33-year-old Robert Lewandowski is one of the most prolific goal scorers of the past decade. Twitter (@lewy_official)

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 2:28 pm

Barcelona are set to sign Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich after the clubs reached an agreement in principle for his transfer, a person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press. (More Football News)

The person, who spoke under anonymity because he was not allowed to speak publicly about the deal, said that the official confirmation of the deal could come on Saturday. Spanish media reports that the transfer would cost Barcelona some 50 million euros ($50.4 million).

The 33-year-old Lewandowski, one of soccer's most prolific scorers of the past decade, would greatly boost Barcelona's chances of rebuilding a competitive side after winning nothing last season following the departure of Lionel Messi.

Lewandowski scored 312 goals in 384 Bundesliga games for Bayern and previous club Borussia Dortmund. He hit 35 goals in 34 appearances last season to become the Bundesliga's leading scorer for the fifth season in a row, and the seventh time overall.

Lewandowski helped Bayern win the 2020 UEFA Champions League, after it humiliated Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinals. He also scooped up 10 Bundesliga titles, four German Cups, and a Club World Cup with the Bavarian powerhouse.

But Lewandowski said in late May that “my story with Bayern Munich is over” after contract extension talks with Bayern broke down. He had one more season left on his contact with Bayern Munich.

