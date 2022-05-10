Kolkata Knight Riders Batter Venkatesh Iyer Hits 800th Six Of IPL 2022 – Statistical Highlights  

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Venkatesh Iyer smashed the 800th six in the ongoing IPL 2022 on Monday. The second six, off left-arm fast bowler Daniel Sams during his 43-run knock against Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium was the 800th in the 56th match in this tournament.

It is only the second time that over 800 sixes were hit in a single edition of IPL. The 872 sixes by 93 batters in 120 innings of 60 matches in 2018 is the record for the most sixes in a single edition of IPL.

As many as 103 batters hit 810 sixes so far with Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler topping the list with 37 sixes in 11 innings of as many matches. Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell is second with 28 sixes in 10 innings of 12 matches.

Punjab Kings’ Liam Livingstone is third with 25 sixes in 11 innings of as many matches. As far as teams are concerned, Rajasthan Royals have hit most of the total sixes that the tournament has seen thus far.

Seven players from the Rajasthan Royals franchise have contributed 102 sixes of the 808 sixes in IPL 2022. Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants batters have hit most sixes than any other team with 12 players from each side having hit sixes.

Gujarat Titans’ eight players hit 57 sixes in 11 matches which are the fewest among the 10 teams.

Sixes By Each Team In IPL 2022

Team-Matches-Sixes-Players-Most-Sixes

Rajasthan Royals-11-102-7-Jos Buttler-(37 sixes)

Chennai Super Kings-11-91-10-Shivam Dube-(16 sixes)

Kolkata Knight Riders-12-89-12-Andre Russell-(28 sixes)

Punjab Kings-11-82-12-Liam Livingstone-(25 sixes)

Delhi Capitals-11-81-10-Rovman Powell-(18 sixes)

Sunrisers Hyderabad-11-78-10-Nicholas Pooran-(18 sixes)

Lucknow Super Giants-11-78-12-Lokesh Rahul-(20 sixes)

Royal Challengers-12-77-12-Dinesh Karthik-(21 sixes)

Mumbai Indians-11-75-10 Suryakumar Yadav-(16 sixes)

Gujarat Titans-11-57-8-David Miller-(13 sixes)

Total: 56-810 103 Jos Buttler (37 sixes)