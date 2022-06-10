Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Kirin Cup 2022: Japan Beat Ghana 4-1 To Set Up Final Clash With Tunisia

Japan got goals from Miki Yamane, Kaoru Mitoma, Takefusa Kubo, and Daizen Maeda. Jordan Ayew scored the lone goal for Ghana.

While Japan play Tunisia next, Ghana face Chile. File photo

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 8:39 pm

Japan defeated fellow World Cup qualifier Ghana 4-1 after Tunisia — another team headed to Qatar — beat Chile 2-0 on Friday in friendly matches in Kobe. (More Football News)

Chile did not qualify for the World Cup in Qatar but has lodged a protest with FIFA that could see it advance. It alleges that Ecuador — a qualifier — used an ineligible player.

Japan got goals from Miki Yamane, Kaoru Mitoma, Takefusa Kubo, and Daizen Maeda. Jordan Ayew scored for Ghana to level in the 44th before Mitoma scored in first-half stoppage time.

Tunisia's goals were scored by Ali Abdi shortly before half-time and Issam Jebali late in the second half.

Japan plays Tunisia on Tuesday and Ghana faces Chile in two more tune-ups. Both matches are in Japan's western city of Osaka.

The World Cup starts on November 21.

Japan opened its World Cup preparations on Monday, losing 1-0 to Brazil in Tokyo on a 77th-minute penalty by Neymar.

Sports Football Kirin Cup 2022 Japan National Football Team Ghana National Football Team Tunisia National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Chile National Football Team
