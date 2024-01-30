As per report in Cricbuzz, BCCI secretary and ACC Chairman Jay Shah is in the running for the post of chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The report states that Shah could leave the post of ACC President role in order to run of the ICC chairman post that is set be held in November this year.
Jay Shah All Set To Run For ICC Chairman's Post In November - Report
Shah is currently the secretary of the BCCI as well as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC)
If Shah opts to take part in the ICC Chairman's elections, then the BCCI secretary would have to quit as the ACC president as the role of ICC Chairman is an independent one.
At the moment, the ICC Chairman is Greg Barclay and was unanimously elected on the post in November 2022 and served for two years and his term will expire this year.
The ACC will hold it's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on January 30 and 31 in Bali as per the Cricbuzz report. The members of the ACC including Shah will be discussing about the aforementioned topic as well as host of others that include Asia Cup's next venue among others.
The Asia Cup 2023 was held in Sri Lanka and Pakistan with the final being in the Island Nation. India defeated Sri Lanka in the final to lift the trophy in Colombo.
The report further states that ACC members would also put forward the media rights. Currently, Disney Star has held the ACC media rights for eight years, but there could be a change on the cards. There are few other broadcasters that could also be attending the AGM in Bali.