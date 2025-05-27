Sports

Jaws' 50th Anniversary: Swimmer Circumnavigates Martha's Vineyard To Raise Shark Awareness

A British-South African endurance athlete became the first person to swim around the island of Martha’s Vineyard on Monday, completing a 60-mile (97-kilometer) trek over multiple days to raise awareness about the plight of sharks as the film “Jaws” nears its 50th birthday. Lewis Pugh, 55, began swimming multiple hours a day in the 47-degree (8 degrees Celsius) water on May 15. He wants to change public perceptions and encourage protections for the at-risk animals — which he said the film maligned as “villains, as cold-blooded killers.”