US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Insists 'I Am Not A Machine' After Hard-fought Denis Shapovalov Win

US Open 2025: The world No.1 and defending champion battled back from a set down to beat the 27th seed 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 at Flushing Meadows, with Sinner undone by 36 unforced errors, five double faults, and a low first-serve percentage of 58 in a rare off-day on Arthur Ashe

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner celebrates
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jannik Sinner defeated Denis Shapovalov 5-7 6-4 6-3 6-3 in round three of the US Open

  • Jannik Sinner insisted, "I am not a machine" after he had to dig deep

  • Sinner next faces Alexander Bublik (23) in round four of the US Open

Jannik Sinner insisted "I am not a machine" after he had to dig deep to defeat Denis Shapovalov in round three of the US Open on Saturday.

The world number one and defending men's singles champion at Flushing Meadows recovered from a set down to defeat the 27th seed 5-7 6-4 6-3 6-3.

Sinner, chasing a fifth career grand slam, had five double faults and 36 unforced errors, while his first-serve percentage was at just 58 in a rare underwhelming showing on Arthur Ashe.

Jannik Sinner celebrates after sealing his win over Denis Shapovalov at the US Open 2025. - null
Jannik Sinner Vs Denis Shapovalov, US Open 2025: Top Seed Pushes Through Despite First-Set Loss

BY Stats Perform

Speaking on court after his victory, Sinner said it is important to remember he will not always be firing on all cylinders.

"I'm not a machine, you know. I also struggle sometimes," said Sinner, 

"Today, I felt like I didn't struggle. I was playing great tennis, and he also. Every match is so difficult. The scoreline was a bit against me today, but I just tried to stay there mentally.

"I'm very happy to manage to win today because it was a very important win."

Related Content
Related Content

Sinner next faces Alexander Bublik (23) and at 24 years and eight days old, he is now the youngest player to reach the men's singles round of 16 at the US Open in five consecutive years since Lleyton Hewitt (23 years 187 days) in 2004.

Moreover, the Italian is now the first man born since the start of 1990 to make the last 16 at all our grand slams in consecutive seasons.

When speaking at a press conference, Sinner was asked if this victory was a reminder of how difficult it is to defend at a slam.

"No, I'm not thinking about this, because you go day by day. Every day you have one opponent. You just try to play your best tennis possible," he said.

"It's a very long way to say that you can defend a title. Now I can say that I'm in the second week, which is already a great result, and then we see what comes next. 

"You practice for these kind of matches. You practice in trying to get through very tough moments or situations on the court and trying to find solutions. 

"At the end of the day, that's the tennis. It was a great match, I feel like, from both sides. It was a bit of rollercoaster. But I'm obviously very happy."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Southern Brave Vs Northern Superchargers: NSC Become 2025 Women's Hundred Champions

  2. Delhi Premier League 2025 Final: Nitish Rana's West Delhi Lions Become Champions

  3. Ravichandran Ashwin Signs Up For UAE ILT20 Auction - Report

  4. Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone Captain Riyan Parag Aims To Regain Match Fitness

  5. PM Narendra Modi Hails Cheteshwar Pujara’s Legacy In Test Cricket

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Ann Li, US Open 2025: Fourth Seed Seals Rapid Win To Book Quarter-Final Spot

  2. Arthur Rinderknech Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025: Spaniard Stays Perfect To Seal Quarter-Final Place

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 4th Round Match

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 4th Round Match

  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025: Canadian's Tactical Brilliance Ends Third Seed’s Slam Hopes

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women Translators Expand The Horizons Of Literature

  2. Ravi Floods Make Climate Change Real For Lakhs In Himachal Pradesh

  3. India Post Suspends Booking Of All Categories Of Mail To The United States

  4. Day In Pics: August 31, 2025

  5. Uttarakhand Rains: Bridge On Jyotirmath-Malari Highway Washed Away, Villages Cut Off

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Meet: Modi, Xi Share Warm Words Amidst Cooler Optics

  2. Modi-Xi SCO Meet: At SCO, Modi Underlines Indo-Sino Peace And Stability, Invites Xi To 2026 BRICS Summit In India

  3. It Is Vital To Be Friends, For The Dragon And The Elephant To Come Together: Xi To Modi At SCO Summit

  4. SCO Summit Highlights: Modi Meets Xi, All Eyes On India-China Relations

  5. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars