Sunday, Jul 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

ISSF Shooting World Cup: Anjum Moudgil Bags Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Bronze In Changwon

Anjum Moudgil shot 402.9 in the final round to finish third behind Germany's Anna Janssen (gold) and Italy's Barbara Gambaro (silver).

India's Anjum Moudgil poses with the ISSF Shooting World Cup bronze medal.
India's Anjum Moudgil poses with the ISSF Shooting World Cup bronze medal. NRAI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 4:15 pm

India's Anjum Moudgil won a bronze medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup on Sunday. Anjum shot 402.9 in the final round to finish third behind Germany's Anna Janssen (407.7) and Italy's Barbara Gambaro (403.4), who won the gold and silver respectively. (More Sports News)

Sanjeev Rajput, Chain Singh, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched the silver medal in the men's 3P team event. The Indian trio, which had finished second in the qualification stage, faced a strong Czech Republic team in the gold medal match.

But despite putting up a good fight, the Indians went down 12-16 to the trio of Petr Nymbursky, Filip Nepejchal, and Jiri Privratsky. Anjum, a world championship silver medallist, had qualified for the finals after finishing sixth in the ranking round on Saturday.

This is the 28-year-old shooter's second individual medal in consecutive World Cup stages. She had won silver in the same event at the Baku World Cup held last month. While Anjum was off the radar and slipped to sixth position after the second prone series, she recovered steadily in the final standing position.

Related stories

ISSF Shooting World Cup: Mehuli Ghosh, Shahu Tushar Mane Bag India’s Second Gold Medal

ISSF Shooting World Cup: Arjun Babuta Stuns Olympic Medallist Lucas Kozeniesky To Bag 10m Air Rifle Gold

ISSF Shooting World Cup: Anjum Moudgil Clinches Silver In Baku; India Move To Third Spot

By the time the fifth and sixth place shooters were eliminated after the 15th standing position shot, Anjum was 0.2 points ahead of 4th placed Rebecca Koeck of Austria. However, a slip up in the initial stages meant, she was 1.5 points behind Gambaro, and despite gaining a full point in the fourth and final five-shot standing position series, Anjum had to remain contented with a bronze.

With one bronze and silver apiece, India consolidated its position at the top of medal tally with a total of 11 medals (four gold, five silver and two bronze).

Tags

Sports Shooting ISSF World Cup ISSF Shooting World Cup Shooting World Cup NRAI Sanjeev Rajput Chain Singh Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read