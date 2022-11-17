ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC Dominate Bengaluru FC At Home

Mumbai City FC blanked the mighty Bengaluru FC 4-0 in an Indian Super League match in Mumbai on Thursday. (More Football News)

Jorge Diaz (14th minute), Lalengmawia Ralte (32nd minute), Bipin Singh (58th minute) and Lallinzuala Chhangte (74th minute) were on target for Mumbai City as they maintained their second position in the league with 15 points from seven games. Hyderabad FC, with 16 points from 6 games, are on top currently.

Bengaluru, who have India captain Sunil Chhetri (came in as substitute) and Roy Krishna in their ranks, were completely outplayed as they have now slumped to 10th position with only four points from six games. This includes four successive defeats.

Mumbai drew the first blood when Alan Costa's poor defending found Diaz displaying his poaching skills as he snapped the ball and with a deft touch put it past the goalie.

The match incidentally had to be stopped as lights went off at the stadium.

The second goal came in the 32nd minute when right wing back Rahul Bheke supplied a delivery to Greg Stewart down the right edge of the penalty box. Stewart kept a beautiful cutback as Bipin Singh sold a dummy and Ralte slotted home with Bengaluru defence caught napping.

The third goal post-break was effectively created by Diaz when he headed down a neat cross from wide right for Bipin to tap home.

After being 0-3 down, Chhetri was introduced into the proceedings, but it hardly changed anything for Bengaluru as Chhangte rounded off the tally in the 74th minute.

Having conceded two goals due to weak defending on its left flank, it was the turn for the right flank to increase the team's miseries as Chhangte's pile driver from a low cross down left found back of the net.