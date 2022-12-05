Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC Announce The Signing Of Spanish Midfielder Pablo Perez

Home Sports

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC Announce The Signing Of Spanish Midfielder Pablo Perez

The 29-year-old footballer most recently turned out for Los Rojiblancos in Segunda Division, the second tier of Spanish football.

Pablo Perez pictured with Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson.
Pablo Perez pictured with Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson. Twitter/Bengaluru FC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 7:00 pm

ISL franchise Bengaluru FC have signed attacking Spanish midfielder Pablo Perez on a deal that runs through until the end of the 2022-23 season, the club announced on Monday.  (More Football News)

The 29-year-old, a product of the Sporting Gijon academy, most recently turned out for Los Rojiblancos in Segunda Division, the second tier of Spanish football.

"My discussions with the coach and few others who are aware of the club and the league were very positive. I'm eager to start training and be able to contribute to the team's efforts this season. 

"I want to work hard and try my best to help this team reach the playoffs," said Perez, upon completion of formalities.

Born in Gijon, Perez joined Gijon's youth setup in 2011, after starting out at Colegio de la Inmaculada as a seven-year-old. He made his debut for Gijon as part of the reserve side in Segunda Division B in the 2011-2012 season. 

Perez was promoted to the first team in 2014 and made his La Liga debut for Gijon against Valencia CF in 2015. 

In 2016-17, the midfielder moved to Segunda Division side AD Alcorcon on a season-long loan. 

The Blues are set to face Kerala Blasters next in their Indian Super League campaign, with the clash taking place at the JN Stadium, in Kochi, on Sunday.

Related stories

ISL 2022-23: Javi Hernandez Slams Brace As Bengaluru FC Win Against FC Goa

ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC Dominate Bengaluru FC At Home

ISL 2022-23: Cleiton Silva Scores As East Bengal FC Beat Bengaluru FC 1-0

Tags

Sports Football Indian Super League (ISL) Bengaluru FC Pablo Perez Los Rojiblancos Sporting Gijon AD Alcorcon Kerala Blasters FC
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read