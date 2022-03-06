ISL 2021-22: Live Streaming Of FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters, When And Where To Watch Live

With destiny in their own hands, Kerala Blasters would look to secure their semifinal spot with a win over FC Goa when the two sides meet in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at Bambolim Stadium on Sunday. Kerala are placed fourth in the points table with 33 points, two more than fifth-placed Mumbai. (More Football News)

The FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters can be watched live from 7:30 PM IST on Sunday. If they win on Sunday, they will qualify for the semifinals as the fourth team irrespective of the result of the match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC on Saturday.

A draw will also be enough for Kerala to advance given their better head-to-head record against the Islanders. Kerala have registered a double win over the defending champions this season. If Mumbai drop points on Saturday, Kerala will automatically qualify.

This has been nothing short of a stellar season for Kerala, the team from the south, winning nine games out of 19 and playing some eye-catching football under head coach Ivan Vukomanovic. FC Goa endured a forgettable season having picked up only 18 points from their 19 games so far. They are in ninth place and can climb to eighth if they win their final match.

This is only the second time that FC Goa have failed to qualify for the semifinals. They had the worst possible start to the season, losing the first three games under now ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando.

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Head-To-Head

FC Goa enjoy a 2-0 head-to-head record against Kerala Blasters while three matches have ended in draws.

