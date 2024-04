Sports

IPL 2024: Sunil Narine Stars As Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Delhi Capitals By 106 Runs - In Pics

Sunil Narine hit a career-best 85 off 39 balls and led Kolkata Knight Riders to an emphatic 106-run win over Delhi Capitals for a third straight victory in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. Kolkata was in sight of Hyderabad Sunrisers’ IPL record of 277 runs scored — against Mumbai Indians last week — before it finished on 272-7 against the likes of fast bowlers Anrich Nortje (3-59) and Ishant Sharma (2-43). Kolkata’s multimillion dollar signing Mitchell Starc (2-25) and impact player substitute Vaibhav Arora (3-27) killed the run-chase inside the batting powerplay as Delhi got bowled out for 166 in 17.2 overs. Kolkata’s big win lifted it to the top of leaderboard in the lucrative T20 league while Delhi slipped to No. 9 with two points from one win in four games — just above winless five-time champion Mumbai.