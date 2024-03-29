Sports

IPL 2024: Riyan Parag Stars As RR Beat DC By 12 Runs - In Pics

Riyan Parag smashed a 45-ball 84 not out as Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in their IPL match on Thursday. Sent in to bat, Parag hit seven fours and six sixes on way to his highest IPL score as RR recovered from 36 for 3 in the eighth over to post a challenging 185 for 5. In reply, opener David Warner made a 34-ball 49 but DC crumbled under pressure with the bowlers producing a clinical display. Tristan Stubbs (44 not out) tried his bit but it was too little too late. Nandre Burger (2/29) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/19) picked up two wickets each. Avesh Khan (1/29) also did well. Earlier, Parag added 54 with Ravichandran Ashwin, who smashed three sixes on way to a 19-ball 29. Parag also shared 52 runs with Dhruv Jurel (20) and another 43 with Shimron Hetmyer (14 not out).

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia

Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs waits to greet the Rajasthan Royals players as they celebrate their team's victory over Delhi Capitals during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
Rajasthan Royals' Nandre Burger dives to field the ball during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson, right, congratulates teammate Yuzvendra Chahal for taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
Rajasthan Royals' Avesh Khan bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
Delhi Capitals' David Warner, right, and captain Rishabh Pant run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
Teammates congratulate Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar, second left, for taking the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

