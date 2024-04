Sports

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Register First Win Of The Season - In Pics

Rishabh Pant, David Warner and Mukesh Kumar played crucial roles in steering their side a convincing 20-run win over the Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2024 match in Vizag on Sunday. Opting to bat first, DC started strong with Warner (52) along with Prithvi Shaw make a solid start. However, Matheesha Pathirana took three wickets to peg back the Delhi side. However, Pant (51) helped them get to 191/5. In reply, Khaleel Ahmed struck early on and then Mukesh Kumar (3/21) as DC bowlers pegged back CSK batters. MS Dhoni did provide some entertainment for the local crowd with some massive hitting but it was all too little too late with a 20-run defeat to DC.