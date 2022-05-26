IPL 2022, RR Vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Match Facts, Road To Qualifier 2

The second Qualifier of IPL 2022 will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday ( May 27). The winners will face Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday (May 29).

Rajasthan Royals lost to Gujarat Titans by seven wickets in the first qualifier while Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the Eliminator.

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 26 times. Royal Challengers Bangalore have a slight upper hand with 13 wins against Rajasthan Royals’ 11. Two matches have ended as no results.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won four and lost one in the last five matches played against Rajasthan Royals. Both teams have won one match each in the league phase in this edition.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Matches: 26

Royal Challengers won: 13

Rajasthan Royals won: 11

No result: 2

MEETINGS IN LEAGUE

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets at Mumbai;

Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs at Pune.

FOR THE RECORD

Jos Buttler with 348 sixes in 291 innings of 313 matches, needs just two maximum to become the third Englishman and 19th batter overall to hit 350 sixes in Twenty-20 cricket.

Harshal Patel who took 97 wickets at an average of 22.56 in 75 innings of 77 matches, needs three wickets to become the 19th bowler to complete a century of wickets in IPL.

ROAD TO QUALIFIER 2

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE: (Played: 15, Won: 9. Lost: 6)

Lost to Punjab Kings by 5 wickets at DY Patil;

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets at DY Patil;

Beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets at Wankhede;

Beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets at Pune;

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs at DY Patil;

Beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs ay Wankhede;

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at DY Patil;

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 9 wickets at Brabourne;

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 29 runs at Pune;

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets at Brabourne;

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs at Pune;

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs at Wankhede;

Lost to Punjab Kings by 54 runs at Brabourne;

Beat Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets at Wankhede;

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs at Kolkata.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS: (Played: 15, Won: 9. Lost: 6)

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs at Pune;

Beat Mumbai Indians by 23 runs at DY Patil;

Lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets at Wankhede;

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 3 runs at Wankhede;

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 37 runs at DY Patil;

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs at Brabourne;

Beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs at Wankhede;

Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs at Pune;

Lost to Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets at DY Patil;

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets at Wankhede;

Beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets at Wankhede;

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets at DY Patil;

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs at Brabourne;

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets at Brabourne;

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets at Kolkata.