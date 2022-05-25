LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Win Or Bust For Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore

The winners of the LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 eliminator match will face Rajasthan Royals in a virtual semifinal in Ahmedabad on May 27. Follow here Lucknow vs Bangalore live.
Can Royal Challengers Bangalore make their second chance count tonight at Eden Gardens? Mumbai Indians did RCB a great favour by knocking Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2022 and probably Faf du Plessis' team needed this stroke of luck this season. But against Lucknow Super Giants, RCB will need more than just good fortune to stay alive in the competition. LSG have a lethal bowling attack with the two Khans - Avesh and Mohsin - among wickets and ready to shine on big days. Not to forget Lucknow's in-form opening combination of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock and their array of all-rounders who make LSG a formidable unit. RCB, of course, will bank on the holy trinity of Virat Kohli, du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell to fire with the bat and look Lucknow in the eye. Follow here updates and live cricket scores of Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Against LSG's power hitters like Marcus Stoinis and Deepak Hooda, RCB will bank on their Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who has taken 24 wickets at an average of 15.08 in 14 innings of as many matches. Hasaranga is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 behind Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal.
Lucknow's pace attack will be tested against one of the most formidable batting line-ups in IPL 2022. Avesh Khan has been exceptional once again and he has been rewarded with an Indian team call-up for the upcoming T20 series against South Africa. Can Avesh tame back-to-form Kohli & Company?
Wednesday's match will be a virtual quarterfinal as the winning side will face Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier in Ahmedabad on May 27. Royal Challengers Bangalore had beaten Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs when the teams met at the league stage.
