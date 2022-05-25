Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Win Or Bust For Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore

The winners of the LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 eliminator match will face Rajasthan Royals in a virtual semifinal in Ahmedabad on May 27. Follow here Lucknow vs Bangalore live.

LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Win Or Bust For Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore
The losers of Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be eliminated from IPL 2022. Follow LSG vs RCB live scores. Photo: IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 May 2022 6:43 pm

Can Royal Challengers Bangalore make their second chance count tonight at Eden Gardens? Mumbai Indians did RCB a great favour by knocking Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2022 and probably Faf du Plessis' team needed this stroke of luck this season. But against Lucknow Super Giants, RCB will need more than just good fortune to stay alive in the competition. LSG have a lethal bowling attack with the two Khans - Avesh and Mohsin - among wickets and ready to shine on big days. Not to forget Lucknow's in-form opening combination of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock and their array of all-rounders who make LSG a formidable unit. RCB, of course, will bank on the holy trinity of Virat Kohli, du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell to fire with the bat and look Lucknow in the eye. Follow here updates and live cricket scores of Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | Full Schedule

  • 25 May 2022 / 6:43 PM

    Sri Lankan Magic

    Against LSG's power hitters like Marcus Stoinis and Deepak Hooda, RCB will bank on their Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who has taken 24 wickets at an average of 15.08 in 14 innings of as many matches. Hasaranga is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 behind Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal.

  • 25 May 2022 / 6:35 PM

    Pace Is Ace for LSG

    Lucknow's pace attack will be tested against one of the most formidable batting line-ups in IPL 2022. Avesh Khan has been exceptional once again and he has been rewarded with an Indian team call-up for the upcoming T20 series against South Africa. Can Avesh tame back-to-form Kohli & Company?

  • 25 May 2022 / 6:26 PM

    Welcome To LSG vs RCB

    Wednesday's match will be a virtual quarterfinal as the winning side will face Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier in Ahmedabad on May 27. Royal Challengers Bangalore had beaten Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs when the teams met at the league stage.

Tags

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Live Cricket Scores Eden Gardens Lucknow Super Giants Royal Challengers Bangalore Kl Rahul Quinton De Kock Avesh Khan Marcus Stoinis Virat Kohli Faf Du Plessis Dinesh Karthik Wanindu Hasaranga
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read