IPL 2022 Playoff Scenarios: Delhi Capitals Become Strong Contenders With Win Over Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals on Monday defeated Punjab Kings to boost their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoff hopes. The Rishabh Pant-led side registered a 17-run win over Punjab Kings which saw them advance to the fourth spot in table with 14 points from 13 games. They have an NRR of +0.255.

IPL Points Table | Full Schedule | Cricket News

While Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the playoffs, three spots are still up for grabs. Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants are almost there but their entry is not confirmed yet. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are already out of the IPL playoff race.

Have a look at what the rest seven teams in IPL 2022 need to do to make the playoffs:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson & Co. toppled Lucknow Super Giants from second place in the IPL 2022 points table. While they have chances of qualifying even if they lose their last league match, a win in the game will make their entry certain.

Matches - 13; Won - 8; Lost - 5; Pts - 16; NRR - (+0.304)

Remaining match: vs Chennai Super Kings on May 20.

Lucknow Super Giants: They are placed third in the table and need only one win to enter the playoff stage. They can advance even if they lose their remaining game, but in that case, their net run rate needs to be better than those of their competitor teams.

Matches- 13; Won - 8; Lost - 5; Pts - 16; NRR - (+0.262)

Remaining match: vs Kolkata Knight Riders on May 18.

Delhi Capitals: A win in their final game will more or less seal a playoff berth for Rishabh Pant & Co. Meanwhile, a defeat in the match will leave them with mere hopes for favourable results from the matches of their competitor teams.

Matches - 13; Won - 7; Lost - 6; Pts - 14; NRR - (+0.255)

Remaining match: vs Mumbai Indians on May 21.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis & Co. may fail to qualify even if they win their last remaining game, thanks to their poor net run rate. However, they need a win in their final league match to stand a chance.

Matches - 13; Won - 7; Lost - 6; Pts - 14; NRR - (-0.323)

Remaining match: vs Gujarat Titans on May 19.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer & Co. have to win their last match and then expect some miracles to enter the playoffs. A loss will simply put an end to their extremely slim chances.

Matches - 13; Won - 6; Lost - 7; Pts - 12; NRR - (+0.160)

Remaining match: vs Lucknow Super Giants on May 18.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal & Co. have six wins to their credit after playing 13 games so far. They need to win their last game and that too might not be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs.

Matches - 13; Won - 6; Lost - 7; Pts - 12; NRR - (-0.043)

Remaining match: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 22.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson & Co. are now on a five-match losing streak. In case they wish to stay in the playoff race, they must win their last two league games by big margins to also boost their net run rate alongside getting the crucial two points from each game. Even that might be insufficient for them.

Matches - 12; Won - 5; Lost - 7; Pts - 10; NRR - (-0.270)

Remaining matches: vs Mumbai Indians on May 17; vs Punjab Kings on May 22.