IPL 2022 Playoff Qualification: Mumbai Indians End Chennai Super Kings Hopes

Chennai Super Kings' title defence in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was ended by bitter rivals Mumbai Indians on Thursday. MS Dhoni's CSK needed a win to keep their faint hopes of making the IPL 2022 playoffs alive, but they were shot out for a meagre 97, then Rohit Sharma & Co. chased the target down in 14.5 overs for a five-wicket win.

The result means that for the first in IPL history, the playoffs will be without the two most successful teams at least when both sides entered the fray. In 2016, Mumbai Indians finished fifth while Chennai Super Kings were serving a two-year ban.

In their previous 12 seasons in IPL before 2022, Chennai Super Kings have only failed to make the top four once, in 2020 (7th).

For Mumbai Indians, this is another chastening season though. They are out of the IPL playoffs for successive seasons for the second time, after 2008 and 2009. The five-time champions were fifth in the 2021 edition.

After 12 matches each in IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are rooted at the bottom of the pile, with eight and six points respectively.

The most CSK can have now is 12 points, but four teams already have 14 or more points. MI were the first team to get eliminated after losing their first eight matches.

Gujarat Titans became the first team to confirm a playoff spot. Hardik Pandya & Co. have won nine of their 12 matches so far.

Fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants need a win to confirm a top-four place. KL Rahul & Co have won eight of their 12 outings.

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have 14 points each, while Delhi Capitals have 12. All three teams have played 12 matches each.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings have ten points each. Hyderabad and Punjab have however played only 11 matches each.

This is indeed a new chapter in the Indian Premier League -- ten teams and the two debutants making all the right noises. But Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings missing the playoffs, that's something else