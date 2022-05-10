IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah Pooh-Poohs Critics After 5-Wicket Haul For Mumbai Indians; 'Jassi Jaisa Koi Nahi,' Says Yuvraj Singh

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah isn’t bothered about the ‘outside noise’ and is happy with how things have gone for him in the ongoing IPL 2022 campaign. One of the world's premier pacers, Bumrah registered his best figures in T20 cricket on Monday taking 5 wickets for 10 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders.

With just five wickets in 10 IPL matches, Jasprit Bumrah returned to his elements on Monday at the DY Patil Stadium. He became the fifth player in IPL 2022 to take a five-wicket haul. However, MI, five-time IPL champions, slumped to a 52-run defeat against KKR - their ninth loss in IPL 2022. (IPL POINTS TABLE)

“Personally, I was very happy with the rhythm going on throughout the tournament. I know there is a lot of noise outside that goes on but it doesn’t really affect me. I am not a person who judges my performance on what others think and what the experts are saying,” an aggressive Jasprit Bumrah said after the KKR vs MI game.

Before the KKR match, Bumrah’s statistics in the season read just five wickets in 10 games.

An Unseen Jasprit Bumrah

Always a cool and calm and customer, Jasprit Bumrah’s jaw-dropping spell was full of aggression and emotions. The 28-year-old usually lets his ball do the talking but on Monday, Bumrah was animated, an uncommon sight on the cricket field.

KKR opener Ajinkya Rahane slammed Bumrah for a boundary in the powerplay and MI skipper Rohit Sharma took the bowler off the attack. Bumrah returned in the 15th over and he looked like a man possessed. It was vintage Jasprit Bumrah.

His first ball to Andre Russell was a pinpoint yorker before Bumrah dismissed the Jamaican with an unplayable hard-length delivery and casually celebrated the big man’s wicket. Two balls later, Bumrah got rid of a fluent Nitish Rana with a short ball that rose disconcertingly

Bumrah stuck to his aggressive mode and used the short-pitched balls for a triple wicket maiden in the 18th over. It included the scalps of Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine.

Apart from the wickets, Jasprit Bumrah bowled as many as 18 dot balls in his four overs to show that batsmen still needed to respect him.

Trusting The Processes

For Jasprit Bumrah, it is all about following the processes and not thinking about the end results. “My personal evaluation is very important. I look at the processes that I have to follow,” said the pacer.

“Processes are more important because you can’t judge based on the statistics and end result. You always have to go into minute details about what the situation was, how the wicket was behaving, what were the chances you took at that scenario?” he added.

While Jasprit Bumrah lit the fireworks inside the ground, his former teammates and coach did the same on social media.

“Sorry what were you saying about @Jaspritbumrah93? form is temporary class is forever. jassi jaisa koi nahi #matchwinner #MIvsKKR #IPL2022,” wrote Yuvraj Singh.

Sorry what were you saying about @Jaspritbumrah93 🤷🏻‍♂️? 😁 form is temporary class is forever 💪 jassi jaisa koi nahi #matchwinner #MIvsKKR #IPL2022 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 9, 2022

Former India coach Ravi Shastri too lauded his one-time ward with a cheeky tweet. Shastri wrote, “Daddy showing who is the boss. Hope the young boys are watching. Class is permanent - @Jaspritbumrah93 @mipaltan #MIvsKKR #IPL2022.”