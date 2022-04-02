IPL 2022, CSK Vs PBKS: Live Streaming Details, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings face off each other in the 11th match of IPL 2022 on Sunday night. While Punjab will be eyeing their second win of the season in the contest at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Chennai will look to open their account in points table as the side is yet to register its first win in the ongoing 15th edition of the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings: With two defeats in as many games, Chennai Super Kings have looked off colour this season. Their batsmen failed in the first game, while the second game saw a poor bowling effort as the reason for their loss. The absence of pacers Deepak Chahar and Adam Milne and death-over specialist Chris Jordan was felt as CSK used 7 bowlers in the previous game yet lost the it. However, the batting form of Robin Uthappa and former captain MS Dhoni would give the side some confidence.

Punjab Kings: With one win and one loss, PBKS’ journey in IPL 2022 has been a roller-coaster ride. While in the first game, they chased down a total of over 200 against Royal Challengers Banglaore, their batting unit failed to fire in their second game against Kolkata Knight Riders. What would worry them most is the form of Odean Smith as a bowler. He has leaked too many runs. Talking about the positives, Bhanuka Rajapaksa is looking in great touch.

Both the sides have played 25 matches against each other. CSK have won 15 of them, while the remaining 10 have been won by PBKS. In the most recent game between the sides, PBKS had defeated CSK by 6 wickets.

The CSK vs PBKS match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Two matches have taken place at the venue and the teams batting second have won the game. Given the match on Sunday will take place at night, dew will also be a big factor which means opting to bowl first would be preferred by the team that wins the toss.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar