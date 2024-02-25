International Olympic Committee Should Give Hosting Rights For 2036 Olympics To India, Says Anurag Thakur

"If you look at 1983 (World Cup win), before that even in cricket we didn't have enough money. When the team won the World Cup, even the BCCI didn't have enough money to pay them (winning team players) or to celebrate in a big way.

"But when they (BCCI) fought the case against Prasar Bharati and won the case, that is when they won the telecast rights and the game changed. Then money came into cricket. That is how the BCCI have done well with their professional work in the last so many years.

"In the last 2-3 decades, we have seen so many cricketers doing well on the international stage. So, in cricket, we had a lot of stars to look up to. And, today, in other sports too we have a lot of starts to look up to. I think the time has started when the country's mindset has changed," he added.