Easy did it for Mumbai Indians. The defending champions put up a strong show with bat and ball to comprehensively defeat Gujarat Giants by five wickets in match 3 of Women's Premier League 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)

Chasing a modest target of 127 runs, Mumbai romped home with 11 balls to spare. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur stayed unbeaten on 46 and Amelia Kerr (31) supported her ably to make sure their team comfortably got over the line, despite a couple of quick wickets falling towards the end.