IND vs NZ: Indian Team Sweat It Out Ahead Of Kiwi Series - In Pics

Rohit Sharma and company sweated it out under the Bengaluru sun ahead of the first Test match between India and New Zealand. Indian management inspected the pitch closely. Players took turns to fine tune their preparation ahead of the match. The team is expected to be the same as it was during the Bangladesh series. Interestingly, Jasprit Bumrah is the vice captain, a position that was vacant for the Bangladesh series. Check out some pictures here.