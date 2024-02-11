Sports

India Vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League Live Streaming: Where To Watch Hockey Match

India take on the Netherlands in their next match on Sunday in the FIH Men's Pro League 2023-24. Here are the live streaming, squad, timing and date details for the IND Vs NED match

Outlook Sports Desk
February 11, 2024

India men's national hockey team skipper Harmanpreet Singh. Photo - Hockey India
India take on Netherlands in their FIH Men's Pro League encounter on February 11, Sunday. Harmanpreet Singh will be the key as his brace helped the Indian men's hockey team defeat Spain 4-1 on Saturday. (More Hockey News)

Harmanpreet converted a penalty corner in the seventh minute before scoring from the spot in the 20th minute. Jugraj Singh also converted a penalty corner in the 24th minute while Lalit Kumar Upadhyay scored a field goal in the 50th minute to register the easy win for India.

Spain's lone goal came from a penalty-stroke conversion by Marc Miralles in the 34th minute. The match also marked veteran midfielder and former captain Manpreet Singh's 350th international game after he made his India debut in 2011.

Spain started on a positive note, enjoying ball possession in the first five minutes but failed to create any clear-cut chance. Soon Hardik Singh earned India's first penalty corner and in his 199th match, Harmanpreet scored his 150th penalty-corner goal.

Indian men's hockey team squad for FIH Men's Pro League 2023-24:

Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh

Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal

Live streaming details of India vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match:

When will the India vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be played?

The India vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match will be played on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 7:30pm IST at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Where will the India vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be live streamed?

The match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

On which TV channel will the game be broadcast?

The game will be telecast live on the Sports18 Khel TV channel in India.

