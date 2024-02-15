Sports

India Vs England, 3rd Test: Hosts Control Day 1 With Sharma, Jadeja Tons - In Pics

Centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ravinda Jadeja helped India race to a 300-plus total on Day 1 of their third Test against England in Rajkot. Sarfaraz Khan debuted for the Indian Test team and scored a half-century, much to the delight of his family and fans.