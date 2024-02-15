Sports

India Vs England, 3rd Test: Hosts Control Day 1 With Sharma, Jadeja Tons - In Pics

Centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ravinda Jadeja helped India race to a 300-plus total on Day 1 of their third Test against England in Rajkot. Sarfaraz Khan debuted for the Indian Test team and scored a half-century, much to the delight of his family and fans.

February 15, 2024

England vs India 3rd Test: Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his century on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

England vs India 3rd Test: Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

England players celebrate the wicket of India's Sarfaraz Khan on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

England vs India 3rd Test: Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his fifty runs on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

England vs India 3rd Test: Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Sarfaraz Khan plays a shot on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

England vs India 3rd Test: Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Ravindra Jadeja, right and Sarfaraz Khan run between the wickets on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

England vs India 3rd Test: Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

England vs India 3rd Test: Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's captain Rohit Sharma, centre looks upwards as he celebrates his century on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

England vs India 3rd Test: Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

A fan cheers for Indian team on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

England vs India 3rd Test: Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his hundred runs on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

England vs India 3rd Test: Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

England vs India 3rd Test: Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

England's players celebrate wicket of India's Shubman Gill on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

